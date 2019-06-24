Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmy Saucier. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4113 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Visitation 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4113 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4113 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM St. Leo the Great Catholic Church Leonville , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at a 1:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Leonville for Joseph Jimmy Saucier, age 83, who passed away June 20, 2019 at his residence in Leonville. Interment will be in St. Leo the Great Catholic Cemetery in Leonville. Reader will be Brittney Lanclos. Giftbearers will be Patty and Steven Hill. Mr. Saucier was a native of Belair Cove, moved to Washington in 1978 until 2004 and currently resided in Leonville. A successful business owner, he opened and operated Western Auto in Mamou in 1966 until 1978, opened a second location in Washington in 1976 and moved and merjed his two business in 1993 into Saucier Hardware and Rental, Inc. in Opelousas. He was also the owner of a local U-haul Dealer in Opelousas from 1991 to 2018. Mr. Saucier was a parishioner of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Leonville and was a member of the Knights of Columbus 4th degree Assembly #0326 and Knights of Columbus 3rd degree Council #4023. Survivors include his wife, Ann Haul Saucier of Leonville; three sons, Paul A. Saucier, Charles Ricky Saucier, both of Opelousas, and Thomas Patrick Saucier of Port Barre; one daughter, Lucy Ann Lanclos of Opelousas; seven grandchildren, L. Charles Guillory, James Brent Saucier, Robert Christopher Saucier, Adam Blake Saucier, Erin Matthew Saucier, Brittney Ann Lanclos, Joseph Reese Saucier; and seven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Ann Sonnier Saucier; his parents, Aldes Saucier and the former Eulalee Fontenot, both natives of Belaire Cove; one son, James Clay Saucier; an infant son, John Alfred Saucier; and one brother, Cliff Saucier. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Tuesday and will continue from 9:00 a.m. Wednesday until service time on Wednesday. Pallbearers will be L. Charles Guillory, James Brent Saucier, Robert Christopher Saucier, Adam Blake Saucier, Brittney Ann Lanclos and Nick Hargrave. The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to his Goddaughter, Patty Saucier Hill and her husband, Steven, for their devoted care and compassion. View the obituary and guestbook online at Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at a 1:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Leonville for Joseph Jimmy Saucier, age 83, who passed away June 20, 2019 at his residence in Leonville. Interment will be in St. Leo the Great Catholic Cemetery in Leonville. Reader will be Brittney Lanclos. Giftbearers will be Patty and Steven Hill. Mr. Saucier was a native of Belair Cove, moved to Washington in 1978 until 2004 and currently resided in Leonville. A successful business owner, he opened and operated Western Auto in Mamou in 1966 until 1978, opened a second location in Washington in 1976 and moved and merjed his two business in 1993 into Saucier Hardware and Rental, Inc. in Opelousas. He was also the owner of a local U-haul Dealer in Opelousas from 1991 to 2018. Mr. Saucier was a parishioner of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Leonville and was a member of the Knights of Columbus 4th degree Assembly #0326 and Knights of Columbus 3rd degree Council #4023. Survivors include his wife, Ann Haul Saucier of Leonville; three sons, Paul A. Saucier, Charles Ricky Saucier, both of Opelousas, and Thomas Patrick Saucier of Port Barre; one daughter, Lucy Ann Lanclos of Opelousas; seven grandchildren, L. Charles Guillory, James Brent Saucier, Robert Christopher Saucier, Adam Blake Saucier, Erin Matthew Saucier, Brittney Ann Lanclos, Joseph Reese Saucier; and seven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Ann Sonnier Saucier; his parents, Aldes Saucier and the former Eulalee Fontenot, both natives of Belaire Cove; one son, James Clay Saucier; an infant son, John Alfred Saucier; and one brother, Cliff Saucier. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Tuesday and will continue from 9:00 a.m. Wednesday until service time on Wednesday. Pallbearers will be L. Charles Guillory, James Brent Saucier, Robert Christopher Saucier, Adam Blake Saucier, Brittney Ann Lanclos and Nick Hargrave. The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to his Goddaughter, Patty Saucier Hill and her husband, Steven, for their devoted care and compassion. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 N. Service Road, Opelousas, LA 70570 (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from June 24 to June 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close