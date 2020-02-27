Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jjohn U. Williford Sr.. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Visitation 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held for Mr. John U. Williford Sr., on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM in La Chapelle de Martin and Castille, DOWNTOWN location, with the entombment being held at Calvary Mausoleum. Mr. John was 96 at the age of his passing and he went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at his residence in Breaux Bridge surrounded by his family. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM and will continue on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 8:00 AM until time of service at 11:00 AM. Reverend Kenny Wright, Pastor of New Iberia Church of Christ, will conduct the funeral services. Survivors include his loving wife of 29 years, Mrs. Anna Williford of Breaux Bridge; his sons, Gene (chosen one) Williford and his wife Brenda, John Williford, Jr. and his wife Sandra, Fritz Williford and his wife Rozanne; his daughter, Melissa Williford Martarona and her husband Joey; his step-daughter, Vicki Payne; his step-son Hugh Gray and his step-son Ray Fuselier; also, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Will Williford and Mrs. Zula Garrett. Mr. John proudly served his country for 22 years in the United States Navy as well as the United States Coast Guard. He was very patriotic and he never missed an opportunity to celebrate this great nation. He was the owner and operator of Zula. Zula was a company that developed and implemented the navigation systems, also known as NAV-AIDS, used along the coastal waterways and in the gulf. He was proud of his work and the U.S.A. Some of his hobbies included fishing and telling stories of his accomplishments and adventures. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Williford family to the nurses, staff and doctors of Heart of Hospice for their kindness, compassion and gentle care given to Mr. Williford and his family during their time of need.

