Jo Elizabeth Dixon Touchet, 70, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020, at her home in Duson. Jo was born February 20, 1949, in Alapaha, GA and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. She was well-known by all that knew her as a jokester and never missed a chance to "run the roads". Most of all, Jo loved spending time with her family and friends. Jo is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Davidson of Duson; her son, Robbie Wayne Davidson and his wife, Tammy of St. Martinville; two sisters, Emma Hines and her husband, David of Houston, TX and Sherry Gilmore of Inglis, FL; a brother, William Dixon of Hollywood, CA; five grandchildren, Ashley Fontenot and her husband, Steven, Samantha Doucet, Katy Davidson and Connor and Gavin Davidson; four great-grandchildren, Hayluh, Ethan, Easton Doucet and Kyle Fontenot and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 34 years, Wilbert Joseph Touchet; her parents, Thomas Therbert and Josephine Bertha Brown Dixon; one sister, Anna Ruth Dixon Jorgensen and two brothers, Lee and Hilton Dixon. The family wishes to thank the staff of Heart of Hospice for the compassionate care given to Jo and her family. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 11 to Jan. 15, 2020

