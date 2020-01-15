Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jo Ellen Cross. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Visitation 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A Christian Funeral service celebrating the life of Jo Ellen Cross will be held at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 1:00 pm. Jo Ellen, 86, passed away on Thursday, January 9th at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday, January 18th from 9:00 am until the time of service. Interment will follow in Magnolia Cemetery in Beaumont, Texas. Rev. Gary Funderburk of Lafayette will officiate. Jo Ellen Cross was born November 16, 1933, in Beaumont, TX. She graduated from Beaumont High School and received her bachelor degree in Education from Lamar State University. Jo Ellen married her husband, Charles, in May of 1954 and they moved to Lafayette and made it their home. She was a gifted and esteemed educator within the Lafayette Parish School System and taught for thirty years at Paul Breaux Middle School. Jo Ellen served as president of Lafayette Ladies Civitan, the Lafayette Parish Association of Educators and the Christian Women's Club. She served on the Advisory Board of the Salvation Army , the Board of Directors of Lafayette Council on Aging, Inc. and was a member of the Louisiana Retired Teachers Association and the Louisiana Association of Educators. Jo Ellen was the Secretary of the Triad/S.A.L.T Commission, a commission member of the Lafayette Planetarium and was a volunteer for Hospice of Acadiana and Heart of Hospice. Additionally, she was a member of Acadiana Republican Women, Beta Sigma Phi, Smile Community Action Agency, the Golden Girls and Community Baptist Church's Women's Missionary Union as well as the ADK Honorary Teachers Sorority and Chi Omega Sorority. Jo Ellen LOVED to shop and was the "life of the party" wherever she went. She never met a stranger and lived life to the fullest. Her zest for life and flamboyant personality will never be duplicated and there will NEVER be anyone quite like her! She will be missed and remembered by everyone who knew her. Jo Ellen is survived by two children, her daughter, Candace Greene and her husband, Bob, of Lafayette and her son, Charlie Cross and his wife, Marti, of Wild Rose, WI; her four beloved grandchildren, Brad Hardy and his wife, Anna, of Spring, TX, Blake Hardy, also of Spring, TX, Meagan Hannen and her husband, Scott, of Lafayette and Shelley Greene and her wife, Sarah, also of Lafayette. She is also survived by six beautiful great-grandchildren, Gavin Hardy, Kate Hardy, Sofia Hardy, William Hannen, Elliot Hannen and Baby Greene, due later this month, as well as numerous friends who were very dear to her heart. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Charles Cross and her parents, Joseph Albert and Lola Wortham Gaston. Honorary Bearers will be the Firefighters (both past and present) of Fire Station No. 8 in Lafayette, whom she adored. The family wishes to thank Dr. Harold J. Granger, Dr. Ladislas Lazaro IV and Dr. Francine Manuel for their compassionate care given to Jo Ellen over the years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jo Ellen's name to Acadiana Animal Aid at 142 Le Medicin Road, Carencro, LA, 70520, (337) 896-1553 or at www.acadianaanimalaid.org. To celebrate the life of Jo Ellen and at her request, we invite you to wear her favorite color, red, to her service. Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements. 