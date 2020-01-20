Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan A. S. Broussard. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

A Funeral Service will be celebrated Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Joan A. S. Broussard, 82, who passed away Saturday, January 18th, at her home in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed on Wednesday, January 22nd, from 9:00 am until the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery. Reverend Cedric Sonnier, Pastor of St. Mary Mother of the Church in Lafayette, will officiate. Joan was born June 1, 1937, in Brooklyn, NY and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. She graduated from high school and went on to attend C.W. Post College and Hofstra University, becoming a teacher. Joan taught at Edgar Martin Middle School and Broadmoor Elementary until she retired with over 40 years of teaching. She was a parishioner of St. Mary Mother of the Church. Being the eldest in her family, Joan was known as the "glue" that held the family together. She was an avid reader and enjoyed writing letters to her friends and family members. Most of all, Joan loved to cook, shop and to spend time with her grandchildren. Joan is survived by her daughter, Karen M. Broussard of Carencro; her son, Lindell J. Broussard of Prairieville; a brother, Vincent Saponaro of Annapolis, MD; two grandchildren, Katherine Broussard and Landon LaCombe and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Anthony Broussard; her parents, John and Margaret Pisco Saponaro and a brother, Frank Saponaro. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at A Funeral Service will be celebrated Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Joan A. S. Broussard, 82, who passed away Saturday, January 18th, at her home in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed on Wednesday, January 22nd, from 9:00 am until the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery. Reverend Cedric Sonnier, Pastor of St. Mary Mother of the Church in Lafayette, will officiate. Joan was born June 1, 1937, in Brooklyn, NY and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. She graduated from high school and went on to attend C.W. Post College and Hofstra University, becoming a teacher. Joan taught at Edgar Martin Middle School and Broadmoor Elementary until she retired with over 40 years of teaching. She was a parishioner of St. Mary Mother of the Church. Being the eldest in her family, Joan was known as the "glue" that held the family together. She was an avid reader and enjoyed writing letters to her friends and family members. Most of all, Joan loved to cook, shop and to spend time with her grandchildren. Joan is survived by her daughter, Karen M. Broussard of Carencro; her son, Lindell J. Broussard of Prairieville; a brother, Vincent Saponaro of Annapolis, MD; two grandchildren, Katherine Broussard and Landon LaCombe and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Anthony Broussard; her parents, John and Margaret Pisco Saponaro and a brother, Frank Saponaro. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

