Joan Broussard Moody, 54, with family members at her side, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, April 11, 2019 at her residence in Lafayette. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 2:00 PM in St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Maurice. Entombment will be in St. Alphonsus Mausoleum. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Monday from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Tuesday from 12:00 PM until time of service. A Rosary will be prayed by Deacon Cody Miller on Monday evening at 6:30 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home. Reverend Paul Bienvenu, Pastor of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Maurice will be the celebrant of the Funeral Mass, assisted by Deacon Cody Miller. Cherishing Joan's memory is her beloved husband, William H. Moody III; her father, J.C. Broussard; her children, Alison Thibodeaux Angelle and husband, Justin, Kane Thibodeaux, and Lane Thibodeaux; her step-children, Meghan Moody Chambers and husband, Jeremiah, William H. Moody IV, and John Clark Moody; her granddaughter, Maggie Moore; her aunt, Lona Sonnier and husband, Russel; her uncle, Roland Broussard and wife, Nettie; and many cousins and extended family. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruby Broussard. Joan Broussard Moody was a designer consultant for J.C. Penny for 10 years. She also worked for a sales and marketing company in Lafayette and also ran the gift shop at her husband's business. Joan later opened her own clothing boutique, Belle Femme. Joan was a loving wife, mother, stepmother, and a proud grandmother. She loved horses, fishing, cooking, decorating and entertaining friends and family. Joan and Bill enjoyed traveling and going to conventions across the country. Joan was known for her good luck at the casino. 