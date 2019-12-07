Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Julia (Cullen) Brady. View Sign Service Information Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home 2845 S Union Street Opelousas , LA 70570 (337)-942-2638 Visitation 5:00 PM St. Pius X Church Lafayette , LA View Map Rosary 6:00 PM St. Pius X Church Lafayette , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 6:30 PM St. Pius X Church Lafayette , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joan Julia (Cullen) Brady, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother died peacefully early in the morning of December 4, 2019. She was 88 years old. Joan was a graduate of West Chester University and did graduate studies at Temple University in Philadelphia, PA. She taught school in Wallingford, Pennsylvania before devoting her life to her husband and children. She is survived by seven children: Her daughters Julia Tullos of Baton Rouge, Joan Love and her husband Scott of Baton Rouge, Helen Leist and her husband Mike of Fredericksburg, VA, and Kathy Balhoff and her husband Dan of Baton Rouge; and Her sons John Brady and his wife Debbie of Orlando, FL, Rev. Fr. Edward E. Brady of Philadelphia, PA and Rev. Fr. James Brady of Lafayette. She is also survived by nineteen grandchildren (Clifford, Bob and Dave Erickson; Scott, John, Julia (Taylor), Michael and Mary Love; James, Julianne and Joan Leist; Christopher, Matthew, Jacob, and Caleb Brady; and Catherine, Joe, Caroline and Paul Balhoff as well as three great-grandchildren Bridgette Erickson, Eoghan Erickson and Madeline Love. She is also survived by her brothers: Most Rev. Edward Cullen, retired bishop of the Diocese of Allentown, PA, Joseph Cullen (Pat) of Gwynedd, PA and John Cullen of Gwynedd, PA. She is preceded in death by her loving and beloved husband of 63 years, Deacon (Dr.) Eugene F. Brady of Baton Rouge, her son Eugene Jr. her parents Edward Cullen Sr. and Julia Leahy Cullen, her brother James Cullen (Jeannie), and her sister-in-law Judy. Visitation will begin at 5pm on Monday, December 9, 2019 at St. Pius X Church in Lafayette, LA. A rosary will follow at 6pm with the Mass of Christian Burial at 6:30pm. Interment will take place at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery in Yeadon, PA. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA, 70570 (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019

