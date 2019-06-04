|
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home
A Memorial Service will be celebrated Monday, June 10, 2019, at 4:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Joan Karnes Dillingham, 94, who passed away Sunday, June 2nd at her residence in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed on Monday, June 10th, from 2:00 pm until the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Reverend Weldon Moak will officiate. Joan was born March 11, 1925, in West Frankfort, IL and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. She attended Southern Illinois University for two years and went on to graduate from Washington University in St. Louis, MO. Joan later taught school in many states including, Illinois, Missouri, Texas and Louisiana. Joan is survived by two sons, Michael Dillingham of Houston, TX and Thomas Dillingham of Aliso Viejo, CA; three grandchildren, Zoe, Ben and Charlie Dillingham, all of Aliso Viejo, CA; one sister, Sara Kresser and her husband, Gene of Schaumburg, IL; two nieces, Susan Clark of Aurora, CO and Devi Clark of Denver, CO; two nephews, Jeff Boomhower of Lake Zurich, IL and Steven Clark of Aurora, CO; one great-niece, Sara Rigney of Denver, CO and many special cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hervie Dillingham Jr. and her parents, Herman and Helen Karnes. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Joan's name to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, (800) 822-6344, www.stjude.org; to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL, 33131, www.parkinson.org; or to the . Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from June 4 to June 10, 2019
