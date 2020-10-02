Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020, at 10:00 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette, LA for Joan Surdich Boudreaux, 87, who passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Camelot of Broussard in Broussard, LA. Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Monday, October 5 from 9:00 am until the time of service. Entombment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. Chaplain Weldon Moak will officiate. Joan Surdich Boudreaux was born on September 27, 1933, in Baton Rouge and was a lifelong resident of Acadiana. An avid reader, Joan enjoyed gardening, traveling and needlework. Family meant everything to Joan and she most loved spending time with them. She leaves a legacy of love and will be forever treasured and deeply missed. Joan is survived by her daughter, Lisa Boudreaux Menard, of Lafayette; and a grandchild, Ryan Patrick Menard. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald J. Boudreaux and her parents, George Steven Surdich and Viola Desonier Surdich. The family expresses thanks to Camelot of Broussard for "care beyond measure" as well as Amedisys Hospice of Lafayette for the compassionate care given to Joan and her family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joan's name to a charity of your choice
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joan's name to a charity of your choice.
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., (337) 981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.