1/1
Joan Surdich Boudreaux
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020, at 10:00 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette, LA for Joan Surdich Boudreaux, 87, who passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Camelot of Broussard in Broussard, LA. Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Monday, October 5 from 9:00 am until the time of service. Entombment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. Chaplain Weldon Moak will officiate. Joan Surdich Boudreaux was born on September 27, 1933, in Baton Rouge and was a lifelong resident of Acadiana. An avid reader, Joan enjoyed gardening, traveling and needlework. Family meant everything to Joan and she most loved spending time with them. She leaves a legacy of love and will be forever treasured and deeply missed. Joan is survived by her daughter, Lisa Boudreaux Menard, of Lafayette; and a grandchild, Ryan Patrick Menard. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald J. Boudreaux and her parents, George Steven Surdich and Viola Desonier Surdich. The family expresses thanks to Camelot of Broussard for "care beyond measure" as well as Amedisys Hospice of Lafayette for the compassionate care given to Joan and her family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joan's name to a charity of your choice. Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., (337) 981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FOUNTAIN MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
1010 PANDORA ST
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337) 981-7098
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved