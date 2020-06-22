Joan Walsh Kidder
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home for Joan Walsh Kidder, 64, who died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. surrounded by her loving family. Rev. Jimmy Broussard, Pastor of First Presbyterian Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to service time. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Joan is survived by one daughter, Jeanne Young and her fiancé Shane Harrington of Crowley; two sons, Brent LeDoux and his wife Tracy of Youngsville, Dustin Kidder and his wife Becky of Crowley; one sister, Donna Heyduck and her husband John of Bridge City, TX; one brother, Blaine Walsh and his wife Sally of Iota; 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald Blaine Walsh, Sr., and Margery Stewart Walsh. Pallbearers will be Brent Ledoux, Dustin Kidder, Shane Harrington, Blaine Walsh, John Heyduck and Donald LeDoux. Honorary pallbearers will be Cole Brigola, Tyler LeDoux, and David Heyduck. A special thank you to Christie Heyduck for her love, support, and compassion. The family also wishes to thank Our Lady of Lourdes Home Health and Hospice for their love and support during these last few months. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526,337-783-3313.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley
301 N. Ave. F
Crowley, LA 70526
337-783-3313
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved