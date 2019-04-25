Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kinchen Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette 1011 N St Antoine St Lafayette , LA 70501 (337)-235-1193 Visitation 8:00 AM - 1:00 PM Kinchen Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette 1011 N St Antoine St Lafayette , LA 70501 View Map Funeral service 1:30 PM Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church for Joann Augustine, 67, who was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at her home surrounded by family members. Reverend Hampton Davis III will officiate the services. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Joann was born in Scott and raised in Lafayette. She attended St Paul Catholic School and graduated from Paul Breaux High School. In 1970, Joann married George Augustine and moved to Houston, Texas and to that union one child was born. While living in Houston, Joann attended Franklin Beauty School, graduated and became a licensed cosmetologist. She later taught as an instructor for the Houston Community College where she dedicated twenty-five years of service training young men and women to become professional barbers and beauticians. In 1989, Joann moved backed to Lafayette where she continued her career as a cosmetologist at Ronnie and Dorman. After several years of working there and on her own, Joann decided to retire and become a stay at home wife. During her career, Joann traveled throughout the United States doing seminars for Essence, Ebony, Vidal Sassoon, Revlon and the likes. She went further in her profession and began making and manufacturing her own line of curl activator. In her spare-time, Joann enjoyed reading, watching television and spending time with her husband. Left to cherish her memories as a devoted and loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend are her husband of forty-nine years, George Augustine Sr.; one son, George "Baby June" Augustine Jr. and his wife Longjae of Houston, Texas; a great-nephew that she raised as her own Joseph Green; her mother Verna Mae Jones of Lafayette; one sister, Patricia Williams of Lafayette, four brothers, Stan Rideaux and Patrick Rideaux of Carencro, Louisiana; and Nelson Roy and Tyrone Roy of Houston, Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Joann was preceded in death by her father, Nelson Roy Sr.; one sister, Jocelyn McCoy, her paternal and maternal grandparents; her father-in-law, Andrus "Mr. Book" Augustine; her mother-in-law, Anne Belle Edmond; and three brothers-in-law, Gerald Augustine, Roger Augustine, and James Lastrape. The family would like to express their gratitude and thanks to the Emergency Room and Intensive Care Unit staff at University Hospital and Clinic and Hospice of Acadiana for the compassionate care and support given to our loved one during her time of illness. Visitation will be observed from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., located at 1011 North St. Antoine in Lafayette, Louisiana is in charge of the arrangements. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church for Joann Augustine, 67, who was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at her home surrounded by family members. Reverend Hampton Davis III will officiate the services. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Joann was born in Scott and raised in Lafayette. She attended St Paul Catholic School and graduated from Paul Breaux High School. In 1970, Joann married George Augustine and moved to Houston, Texas and to that union one child was born. While living in Houston, Joann attended Franklin Beauty School, graduated and became a licensed cosmetologist. She later taught as an instructor for the Houston Community College where she dedicated twenty-five years of service training young men and women to become professional barbers and beauticians. In 1989, Joann moved backed to Lafayette where she continued her career as a cosmetologist at Ronnie and Dorman. After several years of working there and on her own, Joann decided to retire and become a stay at home wife. During her career, Joann traveled throughout the United States doing seminars for Essence, Ebony, Vidal Sassoon, Revlon and the likes. She went further in her profession and began making and manufacturing her own line of curl activator. In her spare-time, Joann enjoyed reading, watching television and spending time with her husband. Left to cherish her memories as a devoted and loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend are her husband of forty-nine years, George Augustine Sr.; one son, George "Baby June" Augustine Jr. and his wife Longjae of Houston, Texas; a great-nephew that she raised as her own Joseph Green; her mother Verna Mae Jones of Lafayette; one sister, Patricia Williams of Lafayette, four brothers, Stan Rideaux and Patrick Rideaux of Carencro, Louisiana; and Nelson Roy and Tyrone Roy of Houston, Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Joann was preceded in death by her father, Nelson Roy Sr.; one sister, Jocelyn McCoy, her paternal and maternal grandparents; her father-in-law, Andrus "Mr. Book" Augustine; her mother-in-law, Anne Belle Edmond; and three brothers-in-law, Gerald Augustine, Roger Augustine, and James Lastrape. The family would like to express their gratitude and thanks to the Emergency Room and Intensive Care Unit staff at University Hospital and Clinic and Hospice of Acadiana for the compassionate care and support given to our loved one during her time of illness. Visitation will be observed from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., located at 1011 North St. Antoine in Lafayette, Louisiana is in charge of the arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close