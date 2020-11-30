1/1
JoAnn Duplantis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JoAnn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Memorial Services for Mrs. JoAnn Duplantis will be held at a later date. A native of Abbeville, Mrs. JoAnn passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Angel Derouen and her husband Chris of Abbeville; her sons, Joshua Duplantis of Lafayette, and Robert Richard of Abbeville; her grandchildren, Cody Girouard, Ean Trahan, Tyler Richard, and Tracey Richard; her brother, Carroll Richard; and her sisters, Linda Touchet, Susan Sanders, Mary Martin, and Anna Richard. She is preceded in death by her husband, Alec Duplantis; her parents, Antoine Roy Richard, and Elcina Begeau Richard; her son, Tracey Richard; and her brother, Charles PeeWee Richard. You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org. "In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time." David Funeral Home of Abbeville (337) 893-3777 will be handling the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
David Funeral Home- Abbeville
2600 Charity Street
Abbeville, LA 70510
(337) 893-3777
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved