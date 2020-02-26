Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, March 2, 2020 in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Joanna Guidry Meaux (Doiron, Captiville), 68, who passed away on February 24, 2020. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park in Lafayette. Joanna was a native of Lafayette, LA and a resident at Vermilion Healthcare Center in Kaplan, LA. She was truly kind-hearted and will be remembered and missed by all who knew and loved her. Beloved mother of Irene Doiron, Charles Doiron (Lily), Mindy Doiron and Clarence Doiron. Grandmother of Caleb Hight, Asher Hight, Carlos Doiron, Fernando Doiron, Demarco Doiron, Devon Doiron, Camryn Doiron and Kendall Doiron. Great-grandmother of Mirena Doiron. Sister to Laurence Guidry, Renee Guidry, Linda Hebert, Pam Richard, Yvonne Guidry Stelly Credeur and Cindy Gary. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Hazel Jolie Guidry. The family would like to thank her caregivers from Vermilion Healthcare Center for their compassionate care of their beloved mother. Pallbearers will be listed at a later date. Personal condolences may be sent to the Guidry family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 26 to Mar. 2, 2020