Funeral Services and Interment for Jody Raymond Boutte, 60, will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Greg Coy officiating. A native of Lafayette and a resident of Jeanerette, Mr. Boutte died at 9:35AM on Monday, June 8, 2020 at his residence. He was owner of Jody's Kustom Upholstery and his passion was street rods. He is survived by three sons, Jonathan Raymond Boutte and his wife Jenny of Youngsville, Jake Richard Boutte and his wife Mary Ann of Jeanerette, and Nicholas Colt Boutte of Jeanerette; the mother of his children, Melinda "Nina" Boutte; a brother, Randall Boutte; two sisters, Terry Boutte and Linda Babin; and three grandchildren, Alyssa, Locklyn, and Sophia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Lula Mae Romero Boutte. Serving as pallbearers will be Jonathan Boutte, Jake Boutte, Nicholas Boutte, Glenn Verret, Richard Hebert, Chad Babin, and Terry Luent. You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org David Funeral Home of New Iberia at 1101 Trotter St. (337)369-6336 will be handling the arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.