Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Anthony Catholic Church for Joe Hebert, age 75, who passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Magnolia Estates Nursing Home in Lafayette. Mr. Hebert was a native of Carencro and a lifelong resident of Lafayette having been a parishioner of St. Anthony Catholic Church. He was a self-employed carpenter having retired with the Lafayette Home Builders Association. Survivors include two daughters, Tonielle Hebert and Hollie Hebert; his wife, the former Theresa Hebert; ten grandchildren, Destinee Hebert, Torri Hebert, Alexis Hebert, Sasha Rudd, Javin Hebert, Jacie Hebert, CoCo Hebert-McManaman, Devontay Hebert, Alyssa Antoine and McKenzie Hebert; one great grandchild, Adelynn Shaw; two brothers, Clayton Hebert and his wife, Patricia, and Paul Duffy and his wife, Henrietta; one sister, Lovenia Robertson and her husband, Anthony, Jr., all of Lafayette; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by one son, Jonathan Hebert; and his parents, Shawn "Curley" Hebert and the former Mildred Duffy. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Devontay Hebert, Paul Duffie, Sr., Patrick Duffy, Jr., Paul Perrault, Jared Hoffman and Ryan McManaman. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from June 20 to June 22, 2019