Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, LA for Joey Paul LeBlanc, 56, who died Monday, August 3, 2020 surrounded by family at his residence in Rayne, LA. Deacon Barry LeBlanc with St. Joseph Catholic Church of Rayne, LA will conduct the memorial services. Joey Paul LeBlanc served in the United States Army having served in the Desert Storm Gulf War. He retired as Sergeant 1st Class from the United States Army after twenty-two and a half years of service with the 256th Intelligence Unit as a supplies specialist. During his time in the Army, Joey was the recipient of many medals including but not limited to: United States Army Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserved Medal, Noncommissioned Officer's Professional Development Ribbon, the LA War Cross, La Cold War Victory Ribbon, LA Emergency Service Retention Ribbon, LA General Excellence Medal, LA Longevity Ribbon. After retiring from the Army Joey went to work for Lanter Delivery Systems for 6 years as the Terminal Manager of Transportation. Survivors include his wife, Annette Bourque LeBlanc of Mire, son, Brad LeBlanc and spouse Ariel LeBlanc of Loreauville, daughter Shyanne Mellano of Crowley, 2 granddaughters, Brielle LeBlanc and Bryleigh LeBlanc, brother, John Randy LeBlanc and spouse Rochelle LeBlanc of Carencro. sister, Christine LeBlanc Douet and spouse Leo Douet of MS. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Roland LeBlanc, and mother, Laura Allemond LeBlanc. The family would like to thank his doctors at Our Lady of Lourdes and the staff of Hope Hospice for the care he received. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, LA on Saturday, August 16, 2020 from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm. Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.