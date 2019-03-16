Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John 'Mark' Cruse. View Sign

John "Mark" Cruse, of Lafayette, LA., passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, March 15, 2019. Mark was surrounded by family and friends at St. Joseph's Hospice in Lafayette, LA. Mark was 75 years old at the time of his death, and had been recently diagnosed with lung cancer. Mark was born September 21, 1943, in Prescott, Arkansas to John Thomas Cruse and Lucille Lee Cruse. He had one older sister, Virginia, and a younger brother, Sam. Mark spent his youth in Prescott, Arkansas, and graduated from Prescott High School, where he participated in several sports, but spent most of his time in the woods and lakes of Southern Arkansas. Shortly after high school, Mark decided to leave Arkansas to pursue a career in the oilfields of Louisiana and Texas. He quickly picked up welding and began working both offshore on oil platforms, and on land welding on pipelines and plant facilities. Mark became a highly skilled fabricator, and spent the remainder of his career working in this field. He owned and operated several successful businesses over the years, including Cruse Fabricators, JJM Construction, and Burner Fire Control. Mark was widely regarded as a "Master" fabricator, and had a knack for coming up with unique solutions to complicated problems. While work was always his priority, Mark spent his free time pursuing his love for the outdoors and shooting sports. Duck hunting, turkey hunting, deer hunting, and sporting clays shooting were his true passions. There was nothing more enjoyable to him than sitting under a tree in the Spring, calling turkeys and getting them to come in close, or watching the sun come up over the marshes of South Louisiana, waiting for those first flights of ducks to come into the pond. When hunting season was over, Mark quickly switched to competitive sporting clays shooting, where he won several major tournaments, and was routinely on the top of the leader board. Mark was married to Syble Ann Cruse, of Hope, Arkansas. Syble was his high school sweetheart, and they were married over 43 years. Over the years, they enjoyed hunting together, gathering with friends and family, and spending time on the pontoon boat in Orange Beach, Alabama. Mark and Syble had one child, Matthew Daniel Cruse, of Lafayette, LA., and his wife Phyllis Cruse. Mark also had two grandchildren, which he loved to spoil; Connor Matthew Cruse, and Courtney Ann Cruse, both of Lafayette. While his family was fairly small, his network of friends was enormous. Mark made friends everywhere he went. He was very generous, and loved to help others. While too numerous to mention all of them, the family would like to thank Doss Bourgeois, Craig Landry, Mark Landry, Ben Pooler, Vickey Hebert and Mickey Faulkinberry for all the time they spent with him in his final weeks. Your constant presence and support is greatly appreciated, and provided a great deal of comfort in a very difficult time. Mark is survived by his wife Syble, his son Matt and wife Phyllis, his grandchildren Connor and Courtney Cruse and Drew Stokes, siblings Virginia Calvert and husband Ken, and Sam Cruse and wife Patsy, nephew Jason Cruse, and nieces Jennifer and Kendall Calvert. He is preceded in death by his Mother Lucille Cruse, father John Cruse, and nephew Jeffrey Cruse. Visitation will be held at Martin Castille Funeral Home, SOUTHSIDE, located at 600 East Farrell Road, Lafayette, LA. 70508, Monday, March 18, 2019, from 4pm til 8pm, and Tuesday, March 19, from 8am til 10 am. Funeral service will be held at 11am at Asbury Methodist Church, 101 Live Oak Dr, Lafayette, LA. 70503. Inurnment will be in the Asbury Methodist Church Columbarium. View the obituary and guestbook online at John "Mark" Cruse, of Lafayette, LA., passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, March 15, 2019. Mark was surrounded by family and friends at St. Joseph's Hospice in Lafayette, LA. Mark was 75 years old at the time of his death, and had been recently diagnosed with lung cancer. Mark was born September 21, 1943, in Prescott, Arkansas to John Thomas Cruse and Lucille Lee Cruse. He had one older sister, Virginia, and a younger brother, Sam. Mark spent his youth in Prescott, Arkansas, and graduated from Prescott High School, where he participated in several sports, but spent most of his time in the woods and lakes of Southern Arkansas. Shortly after high school, Mark decided to leave Arkansas to pursue a career in the oilfields of Louisiana and Texas. He quickly picked up welding and began working both offshore on oil platforms, and on land welding on pipelines and plant facilities. Mark became a highly skilled fabricator, and spent the remainder of his career working in this field. He owned and operated several successful businesses over the years, including Cruse Fabricators, JJM Construction, and Burner Fire Control. Mark was widely regarded as a "Master" fabricator, and had a knack for coming up with unique solutions to complicated problems. While work was always his priority, Mark spent his free time pursuing his love for the outdoors and shooting sports. Duck hunting, turkey hunting, deer hunting, and sporting clays shooting were his true passions. There was nothing more enjoyable to him than sitting under a tree in the Spring, calling turkeys and getting them to come in close, or watching the sun come up over the marshes of South Louisiana, waiting for those first flights of ducks to come into the pond. When hunting season was over, Mark quickly switched to competitive sporting clays shooting, where he won several major tournaments, and was routinely on the top of the leader board. Mark was married to Syble Ann Cruse, of Hope, Arkansas. Syble was his high school sweetheart, and they were married over 43 years. Over the years, they enjoyed hunting together, gathering with friends and family, and spending time on the pontoon boat in Orange Beach, Alabama. Mark and Syble had one child, Matthew Daniel Cruse, of Lafayette, LA., and his wife Phyllis Cruse. Mark also had two grandchildren, which he loved to spoil; Connor Matthew Cruse, and Courtney Ann Cruse, both of Lafayette. While his family was fairly small, his network of friends was enormous. Mark made friends everywhere he went. He was very generous, and loved to help others. While too numerous to mention all of them, the family would like to thank Doss Bourgeois, Craig Landry, Mark Landry, Ben Pooler, Vickey Hebert and Mickey Faulkinberry for all the time they spent with him in his final weeks. Your constant presence and support is greatly appreciated, and provided a great deal of comfort in a very difficult time. Mark is survived by his wife Syble, his son Matt and wife Phyllis, his grandchildren Connor and Courtney Cruse and Drew Stokes, siblings Virginia Calvert and husband Ken, and Sam Cruse and wife Patsy, nephew Jason Cruse, and nieces Jennifer and Kendall Calvert. He is preceded in death by his Mother Lucille Cruse, father John Cruse, and nephew Jeffrey Cruse. Visitation will be held at Martin Castille Funeral Home, SOUTHSIDE, located at 600 East Farrell Road, Lafayette, LA. 70508, Monday, March 18, 2019, from 4pm til 8pm, and Tuesday, March 19, from 8am til 10 am. Funeral service will be held at 11am at Asbury Methodist Church, 101 Live Oak Dr, Lafayette, LA. 70503. Inurnment will be in the Asbury Methodist Church Columbarium. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Road, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70508. 337-984-2811. Funeral Home Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc

802 Alfred St

Scott , LA 70583

(337) 234-2320 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close