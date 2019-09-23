Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John A. Menard. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at a 2:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for John A. Menard, age 75, who passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home in Jennings. Interment will be in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Carencro. Rev. Gary Schexnayder will officiate at the services. Readers will be Madison Jacques, Emma Grace Menard and Monee' Griffith. Musical selections will be provided by Charlotte Jagneaux, accompanied by Phyllis Simar on the organ. The songs will be Notre Pere, How Great Thou Art, The Old Rugged Cross, Just A Closer Walk With Thee, Amazing Grace and Isaiah 49. Mr. Menard was a native of Cankton and a resident of Carencro for most of his life where he was a parishioner of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church. He was owner and operator of John Menard Trucking for over 30 years, retiring in 2011. A veteran of the United States Army, Mr. Menard served his country during the Korean War and the Vietnam Era. He was a member of St. Pierre Senior Golf Association and was an avid card player with his friends. His hobbies were camping, fishing, golfing, and watching his grandkids play baseball. Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Barbara Ann LeBlue Menard of Carencro; two daughters, Tonya Griffith and her husband, Jerry "Mack", Jr., of Carencro and April Menard and her husband, Brian, of Duson; four grandchildren, Madison Jacques, Emma Grace Menard, Sarah Demny, and Nicholas Demny; two step grandchildren, Monee Griffith and Trent Griffith; one great-grandchild, Brinley Rachal; and nine brothers, Carrol Menard and his wife, Savannah, of Carencro, Elwood Menard and his wife, Gloria, of Sunset; Ravis Menard and his wife, Carleen, of Ville Platte, Emery Menard and his wife, Delaney, of Sunset, Earl Menard and his wife, Debbie, of Lafayette, Patrick Menard and his wife, Janelle, of Breaux Bridge, Darrell Menard and his wife, Cindy, of Mire, Willert Menard and his wife, Dana, of Ossun, and Evril Menard, Jr. and his wife, Vickie, of Mire. He was preceded in death by his parents Needia Kilchrist Menard and Evril Menard, Sr.; two brothers, Tilben and Lynus Menard; mother and father-in-law, Thelma and Floyd Clavelle; and one sister-in-law, Connie Benton Menard. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Tuesday and will continue from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday. The family of Mr. John Menard would like to extend thanks to Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home and Bridgeway Hospice for the great care that they gave to John. Also, to the CNA's and, most of all, his caregiver Thas Wallace, and to the many many friends the family made at the home. Pallbearers will be Brian Menard, Jerry "Mack" Griffith, Nicholas Demny, Trent Griffith, Bernice Broussard and Ravis Menard. Honorary pallbearers will be Carrol Menard, Marcel Babineaux, Elwood Menard and Jasper "Jay" Breaux. 