Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John A. Switzer. View Sign Service Information David Funeral - Jeanerette 400 Provost Street Jeanerette , LA 70544 (337)-276-5151 Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM David Funeral - Jeanerette 400 Provost Street Jeanerette , LA 70544 View Map Rosary 6:30 PM David Funeral - Jeanerette 400 Provost Street Jeanerette , LA 70544 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:45 PM Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial for John A. Switzer, 91, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Father Alexander Albert officiating. Entombment will follow in the Beau Pre Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and resume on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. A Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home on Friday at 6:30 p.m. A native and resident of Jeanerette, Mr. Switzer passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 10:02 a.m. at his residence. He spent his life in the farm equipment business, Switzer Sales and Service, which was founded by his parents. He served on the Board of Directors of the First National Bank of Jeanerette for 41 years and served on the Board for the Iberia Parish Airport Commission. He enjoyed traveling, aviation, photography and cooking for family and friends. He is survived by his children, Jennifer Switzer (Steve) of New Iberia, Becky Landry (Marty) of Lafayette, Clay Switzer (Connie), Anita Breaux (Lynn) all of Jeanerette, Scott Switzer (Jessica) of Baldwin, Tod Switzer (Angie) of Allen, TX and Rae Switzer of The Woodlands, TX; eighteen grandchildren and twenty-six great grandchildren. In business he enjoyed the special friendship and dedicated support of Tina Blanchard and Shane Hebert, and in recent years was blessed with a host of loving and caring home healthcare providers especially Jane Armstead. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline Bordelon Switzer; his parents, George Wesley Switzer and Jeanne Becnel Switzer; his sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Switzer Lopez and his brother-in-law, Calise Lopez, Jr. Serving as pallbearers will be Chet Breaux, Ross Landry, Jody Perry, Andrew Switzer, Griffin Switzer, Shawn Switzer, Matthew Switzer and Wes Switzer. You can sign the guest register book and / or send condolences at A Mass of Christian Burial for John A. Switzer, 91, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Father Alexander Albert officiating. Entombment will follow in the Beau Pre Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and resume on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. A Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home on Friday at 6:30 p.m. A native and resident of Jeanerette, Mr. Switzer passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 10:02 a.m. at his residence. He spent his life in the farm equipment business, Switzer Sales and Service, which was founded by his parents. He served on the Board of Directors of the First National Bank of Jeanerette for 41 years and served on the Board for the Iberia Parish Airport Commission. He enjoyed traveling, aviation, photography and cooking for family and friends. He is survived by his children, Jennifer Switzer (Steve) of New Iberia, Becky Landry (Marty) of Lafayette, Clay Switzer (Connie), Anita Breaux (Lynn) all of Jeanerette, Scott Switzer (Jessica) of Baldwin, Tod Switzer (Angie) of Allen, TX and Rae Switzer of The Woodlands, TX; eighteen grandchildren and twenty-six great grandchildren. In business he enjoyed the special friendship and dedicated support of Tina Blanchard and Shane Hebert, and in recent years was blessed with a host of loving and caring home healthcare providers especially Jane Armstead. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline Bordelon Switzer; his parents, George Wesley Switzer and Jeanne Becnel Switzer; his sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Switzer Lopez and his brother-in-law, Calise Lopez, Jr. Serving as pallbearers will be Chet Breaux, Ross Landry, Jody Perry, Andrew Switzer, Griffin Switzer, Shawn Switzer, Matthew Switzer and Wes Switzer. You can sign the guest register book and / or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, 400 Provost St. (337) 276-5151 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close