John Alex Sassau Sr., February 9, 1954- November 30, 2019. On early Saturday morning, November 30, 2019 the Lord called home John Alex Sassau. John Alex Sassau was born on February 9, 1954 to the late Alex and Theresa Sassau of Cecelia, Louisiana. John was a long time native of Lafayette, LA. John had a strong work ethic that he utilized to care for his family. John served as a Soldier in the National Guard for 5 years. He also worked at Walmart as a Market Manager where he took pride in his work and was loved by his co-workers for 18 years. Not only was he a hard worker, he loved and cherished family time. John enjoyed cooking, family gatherings, church and definitely all the Saints games. He never had a hard time making friends with anyone. Anytime there was laughter in a room, it was due to John's impeccable sense of humor. He truly had an amazing personality with a beautiful heart and definitely left behind an imprint in our hearts forever. John leaves to cherish his memories: his loving wife Linda Sassau of 31 years. His Daughter Kimberly (Jacob) Sampy, his step daughters Danielle (James) Parker, Dana (Jonathan) Pete, his sons: Marcus Sassau, Aaron (Devon)Sassau, John (Veronica) Sassau Jr., ,and his step sons Allen Thibodeaux (Robin Davis) all of Lafayette, LA. Jermaine Thibodeaux of Houston, TX, Teddrick (Daisha) Thibodeaux of Columbus, MS, his sisters Dorthy (Joseph) Calais, Yvonne (Eddy) Bernard, Mary Mczeal of Cecelia, LA and a host of nieces and nephews. John will be missed by family, friends, and all that knew him. He was preceded in death by his Father Alex Sassau, his mother Theresa Sassau, one brother Paul Sassau, his sister Gertrude, Joyce, and Stella Sassau, step son Jonathan Thibodeaux and a Brother-in-law James McZeal. Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501 is in charge of arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family can be expressed on our website at www.kinchenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019