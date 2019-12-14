Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Alex Sassau Sr.. View Sign Service Information Kinchen Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette 1011 N St Antoine St Lafayette , LA 70501 (337)-235-1193 Send Flowers Obituary

John Alex Sassau Sr., February 9, 1954- November 30, 2019. On early Saturday morning, November 30, 2019 the Lord called home John Alex Sassau. John Alex Sassau was born on February 9, 1954 to the late Alex and Theresa Sassau of Cecelia, Louisiana. John was a long time native of Lafayette, LA. John had a strong work ethic that he utilized to care for his family. John served as a Soldier in the National Guard for 5 years. He also worked at Walmart as a Market Manager where he took pride in his work and was loved by his co-workers for 18 years. Not only was he a hard worker, he loved and cherished family time. John enjoyed cooking, family gatherings, church and definitely all the Saints games. He never had a hard time making friends with anyone. Anytime there was laughter in a room, it was due to John's impeccable sense of humor. He truly had an amazing personality with a beautiful heart and definitely left behind an imprint in our hearts forever. John leaves to cherish his memories: his loving wife Linda Sassau of 31 years. His Daughter Kimberly (Jacob) Sampy, his step daughters Danielle (James) Parker, Dana (Jonathan) Pete, his sons: Marcus Sassau, Aaron (Devon)Sassau, John (Veronica) Sassau Jr., ,and his step sons Allen Thibodeaux (Robin Davis) all of Lafayette, LA. Jermaine Thibodeaux of Houston, TX, Teddrick (Daisha) Thibodeaux of Columbus, MS, his sisters Dorthy (Joseph) Calais, Yvonne (Eddy) Bernard, Mary Mczeal of Cecelia, LA and a host of nieces and nephews. John will be missed by family, friends, and all that knew him. He was preceded in death by his Father Alex Sassau, his mother Theresa Sassau, one brother Paul Sassau, his sister Gertrude, Joyce, and Stella Sassau, step son Jonathan Thibodeaux and a Brother-in-law James McZeal. Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501 is in charge of arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family can be expressed on our website at John Alex Sassau Sr., February 9, 1954- November 30, 2019. On early Saturday morning, November 30, 2019 the Lord called home John Alex Sassau. John Alex Sassau was born on February 9, 1954 to the late Alex and Theresa Sassau of Cecelia, Louisiana. John was a long time native of Lafayette, LA. John had a strong work ethic that he utilized to care for his family. John served as a Soldier in the National Guard for 5 years. He also worked at Walmart as a Market Manager where he took pride in his work and was loved by his co-workers for 18 years. Not only was he a hard worker, he loved and cherished family time. John enjoyed cooking, family gatherings, church and definitely all the Saints games. He never had a hard time making friends with anyone. Anytime there was laughter in a room, it was due to John's impeccable sense of humor. He truly had an amazing personality with a beautiful heart and definitely left behind an imprint in our hearts forever. John leaves to cherish his memories: his loving wife Linda Sassau of 31 years. His Daughter Kimberly (Jacob) Sampy, his step daughters Danielle (James) Parker, Dana (Jonathan) Pete, his sons: Marcus Sassau, Aaron (Devon)Sassau, John (Veronica) Sassau Jr., ,and his step sons Allen Thibodeaux (Robin Davis) all of Lafayette, LA. Jermaine Thibodeaux of Houston, TX, Teddrick (Daisha) Thibodeaux of Columbus, MS, his sisters Dorthy (Joseph) Calais, Yvonne (Eddy) Bernard, Mary Mczeal of Cecelia, LA and a host of nieces and nephews. John will be missed by family, friends, and all that knew him. He was preceded in death by his Father Alex Sassau, his mother Theresa Sassau, one brother Paul Sassau, his sister Gertrude, Joyce, and Stella Sassau, step son Jonathan Thibodeaux and a Brother-in-law James McZeal. Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501 is in charge of arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family can be expressed on our website at www.kinchenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close