Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Allen Babineaux. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020 at a 2:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Carencro for John Allen Babineaux, age 93, who passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at his residence in Scott. Interment will be in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Carencro. The Rev. Arockiadass Vincent Thanaraj, pastor of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mr. Babineaux was a native and lifelong resident of Scott, having been a parishioner of Sts. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church. He was a lifelong farmer. Mr. John Allen was a very private, quiet person. He was frugal and he only spent money on what he absolutely needed, but it made him extremely resourceful. For a man with little formal education, John Allen was brilliant in the realms of common sense and memory. Although he was quiet, he loved his family and never had a cross word for anyone. Survivors include one sister, Doris Babineaux Arnold; one cousin, Carroll LeBlanc and his wife, Nona; two nephews, Charles Arnold and his wife, Lisa, and James Arnold; two great nephews, Joachim Arnold and Lance Arnold; and three great nieces, Allison Kirkpatrick and her husband, Stephen, Lindsey Sloane and her husband, Thomas, and Jessica Cepeda and her husband, Jose. He was preceded in death by his parents, Simon and Cecile Babineaux; his step father, Romain Mouton; and one brother-in-law, Milton Charles Arnold. A rosary will be prayed at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. Thursday until service time on Thursday. Pallbearers will be Malcolm LeBlanc, Stephen Kirkpatrick, James Arnold and Don Dugas. Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Arnold, Carroll LeBlanc, Wayne LeBlanc, Grady Dugas and Rick White. View the obituary and guestbook online at Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020 at a 2:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Carencro for John Allen Babineaux, age 93, who passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at his residence in Scott. Interment will be in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Carencro. The Rev. Arockiadass Vincent Thanaraj, pastor of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mr. Babineaux was a native and lifelong resident of Scott, having been a parishioner of Sts. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church. He was a lifelong farmer. Mr. John Allen was a very private, quiet person. He was frugal and he only spent money on what he absolutely needed, but it made him extremely resourceful. For a man with little formal education, John Allen was brilliant in the realms of common sense and memory. Although he was quiet, he loved his family and never had a cross word for anyone. Survivors include one sister, Doris Babineaux Arnold; one cousin, Carroll LeBlanc and his wife, Nona; two nephews, Charles Arnold and his wife, Lisa, and James Arnold; two great nephews, Joachim Arnold and Lance Arnold; and three great nieces, Allison Kirkpatrick and her husband, Stephen, Lindsey Sloane and her husband, Thomas, and Jessica Cepeda and her husband, Jose. He was preceded in death by his parents, Simon and Cecile Babineaux; his step father, Romain Mouton; and one brother-in-law, Milton Charles Arnold. A rosary will be prayed at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. Thursday until service time on Thursday. Pallbearers will be Malcolm LeBlanc, Stephen Kirkpatrick, James Arnold and Don Dugas. Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Arnold, Carroll LeBlanc, Wayne LeBlanc, Grady Dugas and Rick White. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close