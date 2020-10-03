Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at a 2:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Melancon Funeral Home in Opelousas for John Allen Courville, age 79 who passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Our Lady Of the Lake in Baton Rouge, Interment will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Washington. Deacon David Menard of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mr. Courville was a native of Arnaudville and a resident of Baton Rouge for 60 years. He was a parishioner of St. Pius Catholic Church in Baton Rouge. John loved hunting, fishing and being outdoors with his family. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather who will be truly missed. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Gloria Stelly Courville, of Baton Rouge; three sons, John Mike Courville and his wife, Kay, of Zachary, Allen Courville and his wife, Jeannie, of Zachary and Martin "Boogie" Courville and his wife, Lee, of Greenwell Spring; three daughters, Nita Jacobs of Maurepas, Darlene Courville of Livingston and Susan Courville of Woodville, MS; four brothers, Kenny Courville, Brian Courville, Roland Courville and Kevin Courville; one sister, Debbie Roberts; one son in law, Mike Mitchell; twelve grandchildren; fifteen grandchildren; and his dog "Trouble" He was preceded in death by his parents, Alphan Courville and the former Alice Stelly; one daughter, Tammy Mitchell; one sister, Lillian Ann Roberts; and one son in law, Jack Jacobs. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Tuesday. Pallbearers will be Randall Barnett Bond, Christopher Allen Courville, Shawn Michael Mitchell, JJ Jacobs, Brennon Paul Courville and Nicholas Lee Luzier. Honorary Pallbearers will be John Michael Courville, Matin Alphan Courville, Allen Dale Courville and Martin Paul Courville. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 North Service Road, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements.