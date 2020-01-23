Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Allen Gautreaux Sr.. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 25, 2020, in Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for John Allen Gautreaux, Sr., 58, who passed away on January 22, 2020 surrounded by family and loved ones. Pastor Charles Brunt will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. John, a life-long resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Junius Gautreaux and the former Aline Sons. He was a graduate of Sam Crow Academy, Class of 1979. John was a Manual Machinist for various Oil & Gas companies for over 30 years. He loved watching the Saints, playing guitar and spending time with family, especially his grandkids. John loved the outdoors from his youth, hunting and fishing. He will be dearly missed by all he knew and lives he touched. He is survived by his son, John A. Gautreaux, Jr.; daughters, Shandi L. Gautreaux and Crystal M. Gautreaux; son, Clay A. "Drew" Gautreaux and wife Danielle; grandchildren, Taylor, Christian, Alicia, Courtland, Christopher, Alexavier, and Jaiken; brother, Randy L. "Bones" Gautreaux; niece, Brittany Gautreaux; and nephew, Adam Gautreaux. He was preceded in death by his parents, Junius and Aline Gautreaux; brothers, J. "Blackie" Gautreaux Jr, Henry C. Gautreaux, Hayden J. Gautreaux, D. Lee Gautreaux, Don R. Gautreaux; and sister, Margaret Gautreaux Legé. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Visiting hours will continue on Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 8:00 AM until the time of service. Pallbearers will be Clay "Drew" Gautreaux, Richard J. Broussard, Shawn Burridge, John A. Gautreaux, Jr., E.J. Ozenne, and Todd "Hootie" Rivoire, Jr. The family would like to thank Dr. Thomas G. Callais and the staff at Hospice of Acadiana for their compassionate care.

