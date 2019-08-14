Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Asbury United Methodist Church for John Allen Townsend, Jr., 92, who passed away on August 13, 2019. Reverend Susan Ferguson, Associate Pastor, will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Lafayette Memorial Park. John, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late John Allen Townsend and the former Selma Allen. John was a U. S. Veteran who served during WW II and the Korean Conflict. He retired as an accountant with Marathon Oil, where he worked from 1958 to 1992. He enjoyed reading, writing, golfing, fishing, camping and anything outdoors. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Marilee Townsend; two sons, Scott and Paul Townsend; three daughters-in-law, Cindy, Milly and Donna Townsend; companion to Paul, Sheila Powers; seven grandchildren, Paula Brown, Chad Townsend, Christopher Townsend, Jay Townsend, Mary Jo Woods, Laura Townsend, McKenzie Skluzacek and ten great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, John Allen Townsend, III; one daughter, Lee Ann Reardon; one granddaughter, Tyler Townsend Crayton and four brothers, Robert, Richard, Pete and Tommy Townsend. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Asbury United Methodist Church, 101 Live Oak Drive, Lafayette, LA 70503, on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Personal condolences may be sent to the Townsend family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangement.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019