John Bennett Lapoint, age 27, passed away on September 3, 2019 in Lafayette, LA. John was born in Jennings, LA on September 19, 1991 and was raised in Lake Arthur on Morgan Shores. John lived life to the fullest, loved deeply and never met a stranger. His broad smile, infectious laugh and witty sense of humor will forever be ingrained in the hearts of those who know and love him. John attended Our Lady Immaculate Catholic School from Pre-K through 8th grade. He graduated with honors from Jennings High School where he played football and golf. John attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette (ULL) and was one semester shy of graduating with a degree in petroleum engineering. John rigorously worked offshore as an A operator for Wood Group. John is survived by his parents, Elizabeth (Cassidy) and Bennett Lapoint of Morgan Shores, his sister and greatest ally, Catherine Cade Lapoint of Austin, TX, his maternal grandmother, Hannah "Didi" Cade Cassidy of Jennings, LA, paternal grandparents Hilda (Broussard) and John Edward "JE" Lapoint and a host of loving, supportive aunts, uncles, and cousins. John was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Allen Walter Cassidy, Sr. John was an avid animal lover, especially his dogs. He is survived by his "fur family", Holly and Beau, and was preceded in death by his ever faithful and loving dog, Buddy. A celebration of John's life will be held on September 21st at the Lake Arthur Community Center from IO AM until noon. The family of John Lapoint recognizes that drug addiction is a disease and hopes that those who know someone struggling with drug addiction will encourage recovery and reach out to them with love and concern. Personal condolences may be sent to the Lapoint family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 6 to Sept. 21, 2019