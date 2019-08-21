Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Calvin Miller. View Sign Service Information Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley 301 N. Ave. F Crowley , LA 70526 (337)-783-3313 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1:30 pm Friday August 23, 2019 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for John Calvin Miller, 88, who died August 20, 2019 in Crowley. Fr. Byron Miller will be officiating for his father's funeral services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Thursday from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Friday from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm. A rosary will be recited at 6:30 pm Thursday. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. John was a Corporal in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from 1951 to 1953. He was a well-known local mechanic and later as a delivery technician for Carmichaels Pharmacy. Mr. Miller was passionate about race car driving, and his family. He is survived by two daughters, Janice M. LeLeux and her husband Glen of Crowley, and Tiffany M. Comeaux of Lafayette; one son, Fr. Byron Miller, C.Ss.R. of Liguori, MO; one sister, Betty Ann Cure of Belle Chasse; six grandchildren, Brooke L. Murphy, Desiree L. Thomas, Matthew LeLeux, Jacob LeLeux, Andrew Comeaux, and Alex Comeaux; and four great-grandchildren, Gavin, Emma, and Cullen Thomas, and Bailey Murphy. Mr. Miller is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Matthews Miller; his parents, John and Rita Simar Miller; one sister, Doris Raines; and two brothers, Guary Miller, and James "Jimmy" Miller. Pallbearers will be Glen LeLeux, Matthew LeLeux, Jacob LeLeux, Justin Murphy, Matt Thomas, and Dr. Kurt Rothermel. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his name to: Liguori Publications, a ministry of the Redemptorists, One Liguori Drive, Liguori, MO 63057.

