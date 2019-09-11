Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Clayton Hebert. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for John Clayton Hebert, age 76, who passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 at The Carpenter House in Lafayette. Mr. Hebert's wife, Mrs. Patricia G. Hebert will officiate the services. John Clayton Hebert, better known as "Clay", was a native and lifelong resident of Carencro. Clay enjoyed sitting in his chair under his tree watching cars travel down the road in front of his house. Family was very important to him. He was a very personable man who enjoyed talking to his neighbors and spending time with family and friends at the tire shop. Sitting in his chair yelling at the TV while watching boxing was one of his favorite pastimes. He was employed with the City of Lafayette Housing Authority for several years. Survivors include his devoted wife, Patricia Green Hebert; two daughters, Stasia Herbert-McZeal and her husband, Durkey, and Angela R. Hebert all of Carencro; one son, Christopher Wade Hebert and his fiancée, Kimberly Morgan, of Plaquemine; four grandchildren, Brittany Hebert, Janica N. Daniels and her fiancé, Jeffrey Wade, Brandi Hebert and Micaiah J. McZeal; two great grandchildren, Charlee S. Oliver and Jaxon O. Guillory; one brother, Paul Duffy of Lafayette; and one sister, Lovenia Robinson and her husband, Anthony, of Lafayette. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Curley Hebert and Mildred Duffy Hebert; three brothers, Joseph Hebert, John Curley Hebert, Jr. and Patrick Duffy; one granddaughter, Kellyn P. Herbert; and one nephew, Jonathan W. Hebert. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Reginald Duffy, Patrick Duffy, Jr., Paul Perrault, Rico Thomas, Trey Robertson and Darnel Sonnier. Honorary pallbearers will be Hubert Batiste, Pat Dugas, Paul W. Duffy and Anthony Robinson. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 11 to Sept. 14, 2019

