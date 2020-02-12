Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Craig Oliver. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Send Flowers Obituary

A Memorial Service for John Craig Oliver, age 67, will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette. John was born in Jennings, La. on April 4, 1952 and passed away on January 21, 2020 at his home in Lafayette after a lengthy illness. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 12:00 Noon until time of services at Martin & Castille Funeral Home - DOWNTOWN. The Very Reverend Chester C. Arceneaux, VF, Rector of Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, will offictae the services. John is survived by his companion of 26 years and the love of his life, Pamela Gankendorff and her brother, Kenny Gankendorff of Lafayette; his siblings, Shirlene Oliver Cannata and her husband Richie of Long Island, New York, David Oliver and his wife Nanette of Lafayette, Julie Oliver White and her husband Keith of Fort Worth, Texas, and Michelle Oliver D'Orio and her husband John of Islip, New York; and several nieces, nephews and cousins whom John adored. He was preceded in death by his parents, Shirley Lee "Chuck" Oliver and Gwendyl Mona "Gwen" Trahan Oliver; and his grandparents. John lived in Lafayette and the Houston area during his lifetime. He graduated from Lafayette High School and Remington College. He primarily was employed in oilfield logistics management until his retirement. John enjoyed his numerous pets, gardening, cooking, NASCAR, skeet shooting, and hanging out with family and friends. He always had a story to tell, a hand for helping, and the right answer for any question that was asked. John was deeply loved and will be missed by all of those around him. John's family wants to thank all of the doctors, nurses, and caregivers, Our Lady of Lourdes, Lafayette General Medical Center, Dialysis Clinic, Inc "DCI", and St. Joseph's Hospice. All of whom cared for John and his family with compassion and dignity.

