Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John "Randy" Domingue. View Sign

Funeral services will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 at a 2:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Sts. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church in Scott for John "Randy" Domingue, age 60, who passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Marksville. Interment will be in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Carencro. The Rev. Bill Melancon, pastor of St. Rita Catholic Church in Catahoula, will officiate at the services. Mr. Domingue was a native and lifelong resident of Scott. He was a parishioner of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church where he made his Cursillo and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He retired with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office after twenty-one years of service and was currently employed with Rick's Transportation. Randy enjoyed cooking, playing golf, fishing and coaching softball, baseball and volleyball. He cherished his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with his brother-in-law. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Survivors include his wife of forty-two years, Rousella Domingue of Scott; two daughters, Violet Gautreaux and her significant other, Joey, of Rayne and Danielle Gautreaux and her husband, Drew, of Duson; four grandchildren, Destiney Quebedeaux, Randi Quebedeaux, Alexavier Gautreaux and Jaiken Gautreaux; two brothers, Tony Domingue and his wife, Sandy, and Shannon Domingue and his wife, Amiee, all of Scott; three sisters, Mona Miller and her husband, Adam, of Scott, Lena Domingue and her husband, Ronald, of Richard and Melinda Prejean and her husband, Carl, of Scott; three brothers-in-law, Harry Bart and his wife, Lou, of Broussard, Alexon Bart, Jr. and his wife, Yvonne, of Lafayette and Paul Broussard of Carencro; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee Wallace Domingue and the former Macel Credeur; his mother-in-law, Anna Barthe; and his father-in-law, Alexon Barthe Sr. A rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. Sunday and will remain open all night until service time on Monday. View the obituary and guestbook online at Funeral services will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 at a 2:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Sts. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church in Scott for John "Randy" Domingue, age 60, who passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Marksville. Interment will be in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Carencro. The Rev. Bill Melancon, pastor of St. Rita Catholic Church in Catahoula, will officiate at the services. Mr. Domingue was a native and lifelong resident of Scott. He was a parishioner of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church where he made his Cursillo and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He retired with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office after twenty-one years of service and was currently employed with Rick's Transportation. Randy enjoyed cooking, playing golf, fishing and coaching softball, baseball and volleyball. He cherished his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with his brother-in-law. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Survivors include his wife of forty-two years, Rousella Domingue of Scott; two daughters, Violet Gautreaux and her significant other, Joey, of Rayne and Danielle Gautreaux and her husband, Drew, of Duson; four grandchildren, Destiney Quebedeaux, Randi Quebedeaux, Alexavier Gautreaux and Jaiken Gautreaux; two brothers, Tony Domingue and his wife, Sandy, and Shannon Domingue and his wife, Amiee, all of Scott; three sisters, Mona Miller and her husband, Adam, of Scott, Lena Domingue and her husband, Ronald, of Richard and Melinda Prejean and her husband, Carl, of Scott; three brothers-in-law, Harry Bart and his wife, Lou, of Broussard, Alexon Bart, Jr. and his wife, Yvonne, of Lafayette and Paul Broussard of Carencro; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee Wallace Domingue and the former Macel Credeur; his mother-in-law, Anna Barthe; and his father-in-law, Alexon Barthe Sr. A rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. Sunday and will remain open all night until service time on Monday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro

4113 N. University Ave.

Carencro , LA 70520

(337) 896-6366 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 12 to Apr. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close