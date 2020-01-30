Guest Book View Sign Service Information Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette 1417 E. Simcoe St. Lafayette , LA 70501 (337)-235-2305 Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Little Refuge Church of our Lord Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Refuge Temple Ministries Service 11:00 AM Refuge Temple Ministries Send Flowers Obituary

A Homegoing Celebration will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Refuge Temple Ministries for Bishop John Douglas Matthews, Sr., 91, who transitioned to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Entombment will be in Fountain Memorial Cemetery. Born September 16, 1928 in San Antonio, TX, he was the only child born to Ernest Matthews and Ida Mae Smith Matthews. His mother died when he was just a toddler, but he was raised by his father and his paternal grandparents, Billy and Sally Matthews of Sutherland Springs, TX. Educated in San Antonio, TX, he married Jeannette Dimry in November,1950. Five children were born to them: Patricia Denise, Errol Anthony, David and John Douglas, Jr.; David Keith was stillborn. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and also in the U.S. Air Force Reserves. He worked in Aircraft Engine Maintenance at Kelly Air Force Base, San Antonio, TX. After a profitable stint as an entrepreneur for Texaco, he was employed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), becoming the first black Flight Service Station Technician in Lafayette, LA in 1971. In 1980 her retired from the FAA. In 1974, he founded the Little Refuge Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, which is now located at 415 Dorothy Street in Lafayette, LA. He served as full-time pastor until his retirement in 2017. He came to Christ in 1950, through faith in Christ, water baptism in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ and receiving the Holy Ghost and served the Lord as a Deacon, Elder, District Elder and then consecrated as a Bishop in 1996 and commissioned to the Louisiana Diocese. He reached out to the community with the gospel message through the conventional means of door-to-door ministry, a radio broadcast and through the television ministry, which he preached and produced through the AOC channel in Lafayette, LA. His wife, Jeannette, passed in the year 2000. But, in 2009, he married Dr. Carolyn Starling, of Chicago, Illinois. Together, they worked in the fields of the Lord until his retirement in 2017. He is cherished as husband, father, grandfather, Bishop, neighbor and friend, affectionately known as "Pastor" in the community. His accolades are too numerous to mention; he's been honored by officials and organizations around the nation. He was ever so humble and kind; his gentle smile would greet you every time you met him. Now, he is resting from his labors and will be greatly missed by all…to include his wife, Dr. Carolyn Starling Matthews; his children, Patricia Matthews-Doxie, Errol A. Matthews (Oradelle), Clarence Starling (Gwen), David J. Matthews (Alexis), John D. Matthews, Jr. (Juanita), Pamela Starling-Linton (Andre), Kimberly starling-Nash (Joe), Phillip O. Doxie, L. Michelle Matthews, Antigone Starling; 17 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Betty J. Phillips of Long Beach, CA and Ella M. 