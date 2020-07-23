John Franklin Colowich, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. for John Franklin Colowich, 67, who passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. The Reverend Brian Taylor, Pastor of St. Genevieve Catholic Church, will officiate the ceremony. Visitation hours will be observed at the funeral home on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Survivors include his wife, Jamie Drewes Colowich; two daughters, Blair and Paige Colowich of Lafayette; one son, Drew Colowich of Houston, TX; nephew, John (Robyn) Farrell; and two nieces, Molly (Jon) Moore and Amy (Ivan) De La Rosa, all of Nashville, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eleanore Gibson and John Colowich; and one sister, Marlene Farrell. John was born in St. Petersburg, Florida, and reared in Melbourne, Florida. After receiving his undergraduate degree from Georgetown University, he went on to earn a Master's Degree from George Washington University, and received his law degree from Loyola University Law School in New Orleans, Louisiana. Before moving to Lafayette he practiced law in New Orleans, Louisiana, Vero Beach, Florida, and Destin, Florida. He was an attorney with Preis PLC, and was a member of the Louisiana Bar Association, Florida Bar Association, and American Bar Association. View the obituary and slideshow tribute, or leave your condolences to the family at www.waltersfh.com.
Walters Funeral Home, (337) 706-8941, is in charge of funeral arrangements.