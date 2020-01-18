Funeral services will be held Monday, January 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Crossroads Church, Lafayette for John Harold Faulk, Jr., 62, who died Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 5:20 p.m. in Crowley. Pastor Jeff Ables will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home and Monday from 8 a.m. to service time at Crossroads Church in Lafayette. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. John is survived by his wife, Kayla Villejoin Faulk of Crowley; three daughters, Barbara Faulk of Lacassine, Allison Faulk of Lafayette and Maggie Deville of Gonzales; two grandchildren, Brent Christopher Hargrave, Jr. and Emma Louise Hargrave both of Lacassine; one sister, Kay F. Woodard of Alexandria, VA; one step sister, Katie Green of Fredericksburg, VA; one step brother, Don Sobba of Lafayette. He was preceded in death by his parents, Barbara Powell Faulk and John H. "Johnny" Faulk, Sr., and his stepmother, Clara Morel Faulk. Pallbearers will be Seth Abshire, Zachary Abshire, Christopher Hargrave, Brent Hargrave, Greg Villejoin and Gerald Spohrer. Honorary pallbearers will be Dennis Abshire, Daryl Villejoin, Ricky Villejoin, Rick Villejoin and Don Sobba. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020