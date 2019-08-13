Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, August 15, 2019 in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for John Harold Johnson, 80, who passed away on August 11, 2019. Inurnment will take place in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Harold enjoyed fishing, playing solitaire on the computer, barbecuing and spending time with his family. He managed Piggly Wiggly for many years and was well known by his customers and employees as being fair, honest and having a great sense of humor. Harold loved the Holiday's and spending Sunday dinners with his family. Harold, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Melvin Johnson and the former Hilda Fontenot. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Melba Johnson; children, Angela Johnson Dawkins and husband, Mike, David Johnson and wife, Tammy, Vanessa Johnson Mollere and husband, David, and Anthony Johnson and wife, Serena; nine grandchildren, four great grandchildren and one sister, Elizabeth Johnson Ardoin and husband, Brad. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Sue Johnson LaFleur. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 11:30 AM until time of service. Personal condolences may be sent to the Johnson family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate on Aug. 13, 2019