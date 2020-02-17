Graveside services will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Carencro for John Harold Vincent, age 80, who passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at his residence in Sunset. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. The Rev. Randy Reaux will officiate at the services. Mr. Vincent was born on August 13, 1939 to the late Abel Vincent and the former Edith Hebert. He went on to be with our Lord after forty five years of faithfully ministering the Gospel. John will be greatly missed by the many lives he touched throughout his lifetime of selfless service. His life was a clear example of the love of God expressed in his everyday life. John found joy in being a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, and lived out his last years doing what he enjoyed most, preaching and maintaining his farm. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Carencro, 4615 North University Avenue, (337) 896-6366, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020