A 2:00 PM Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Scott, for John Ira "J.I." Boudreaux, 99, who died on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at his residence in Scott. Entombment will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Mausoleum in Scott. Reverend Mark Derise, Pastor of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Scott, will be the Celebrant of the funeral Mass. Survivors include his daughter, Gabrielle B. Bodin and her husband, Tommy; his grandchildren, Hattie Bodin and partner, Richard J. Toal, and Amelia Bodin Adams and husband, Taylor; many loving nieces and nephews; and additional extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Clare Dupleix Boudreaux; his son, Phillip Michael Boudreaux; his parents, Naomi Chiasson Boudreaux and Jeffery David Boudreaux; his sisters, Ena LeLeaux and Anna Lee Guilbeau; his brothers, Roland Boudreaux and Stafford Boudreaux. A resident of Scott, Louisiana for all of his life, John I. "J.I." Boudreaux was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend. J.I. joined the National Guard as a member of the 156th Infantry before World War II began, then was sent into overseas service with the U.S. A 2:00 PM Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Scott, for John Ira "J.I." Boudreaux, 99, who died on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at his residence in Scott. Entombment will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Mausoleum in Scott. Reverend Mark Derise, Pastor of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Scott, will be the Celebrant of the funeral Mass. Survivors include his daughter, Gabrielle B. Bodin and her husband, Tommy; his grandchildren, Hattie Bodin and partner, Richard J. Toal, and Amelia Bodin Adams and husband, Taylor; many loving nieces and nephews; and additional extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Clare Dupleix Boudreaux; his son, Phillip Michael Boudreaux; his parents, Naomi Chiasson Boudreaux and Jeffery David Boudreaux; his sisters, Ena LeLeaux and Anna Lee Guilbeau; his brothers, Roland Boudreaux and Stafford Boudreaux. A resident of Scott, Louisiana for all of his life, John I. "J.I." Boudreaux was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend. J.I. joined the National Guard as a member of the 156th Infantry before World War II began, then was sent into overseas service with the U.S. Army in the European Theater. He was deployed for five years, eight months and three days overseas. J.I. met the love of his life, Clare Dupleix, through written letters sent to him during his deployment. Upon returning home, they married and together, had two children and purchased the land he was raised on. J.I. was a dedicated farmer of cotton, corn and sweet potatoes. He was awarded for his high yield cotton crops. He later opened Boudreaux Feed Mill in Scott and was one of the first Charlais cattle breeders in the United States. His daughter and son-in-law continue the farming tradition, raising sheep at the Isle des Chenes Farm where J.I. was raised and his family farmed. J.I. loved people. He never met a stranger and was adamant about supporting his friends and the people he loved. He would go above and beyond for anyone, anytime. J.I. was hard-working and remained active until the age of 92. He had a quick wit and a great sense of humor. His generosity will be remembered by many. Pallbearers will be Gerald Boudreaux, Bob Boudreaux, Skip Boudreaux, Bill Boudreaux, Taylor Adams, and Richard J. Toal. Honorary Pallbearers will be Joseph Jeffery Boudreaux, Charlie Frederick and Lenwood Broussard. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SCOTT location on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM and on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of Mass. A Rosary will be prayed Tuesday evening by Charlie Frederick at 6:30 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made in Mr. J. I. Boudreaux's name to Amedisys Healthcare, 4021 B Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70508. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Boudreaux family to Dr. Lan Pham and the staff of Amedisys Healthcare, for their compassion, consideration and dedication given to our loved one at his time of need. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com Martin & Castille-SCOTT-802 Alfred St., Scott, LA 70583, 337-234-2320 Funeral Home Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc

