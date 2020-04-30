John Jacob Arnold
Funeral services will be held at a later date for John Jacob Arnold, age 69, who passed away April 29, 2020 at his residence in Opelousas. John was born on August 5, 1950 in New Orleans, the first born of the late Cyrill A. Arnold and Geraldine Scanlan Arnold. He was veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War. He obtained a machinist degree from Delgado University and a nursing degree from LSU. John spent his entire working career as a nurse and EMT, while doing machinist work as a hobby. After retiring he moved his family to Opelousas. John's passion was military history. He engaged many people in this topic, but mostly three very special friends, Tom Carmichael, John Montgomery, and Henrik Pontoppidan. Survivors include his wife of thirty-five years, June Giroir Arnold; a daughter, Emily Rose Arnold; and his furry friends, Trixie, Sammy, Mau, and Sandycat. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 North Service Road, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
