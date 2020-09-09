Private family services will be held for John Jeffery Glaude, age 82, who passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette. Mr. Glaude was a native of Bellevue and a resident of Carencro. He retired with United Tile after forty years of employment and worked at several other flooring companies which include, Hollier, F&G Flooring, and Abbeville Flooring, to name a few. A devout Catholic, he was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church and volunteered for the Annual Church Bazaar every year. Mr. Glaude was a man of many talents and enjoyed cooking, BBQ, hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed raising animals including horses, pigs, cows, goats and chickens. He was true Creole at heart and had a personality you could not help but love. He loved life, loved to laugh and joke, dancing to Zydeco and trail riding. His larger than life personality will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Survivors include seven sons, Nathan Glaude and his wife, Feverly, of Lafayette, Malcolm Glaude and his wife, Trenella, of Port Barre, Greg Elaire, Paul "Red" Elaire and his wife, Kim, Leon "Nonnie" Elaire and his wife, Michelle, all of Lafayette, Mark Carmouche of Houston, TX and Chad Carmouche of Baton Rouge; three daughters, Sylvia Sam of Lafayette, Amanda Lopez-Castanon and her husband, Martin, of Seattle, WA, and Keeba Barber of Lake Charles; his best friend, Farris "Feno" Andrus of Grand Coteau; his nieces and nephews, Kenneth "Brud" Glaude, Gregory Glaude, Ramona Glaude, and Lisa Glaude; many grandchildren; and several great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Abel "Pop" Glaude and Malvina "Mom Nan" Smith Glaude both natives of Bellevue; one son, Eric Glaude; one brother, Joseph Wilson Glaude; two sisters, Rose Mae Glaude and Ruby Lee Glaude; and one nephew, Randy Glaude. Pallbearers will be his grandsons. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
