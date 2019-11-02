Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Jimmy Landry. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Leroy, LA for John Jimmy Landry, 87, who passed away on November 1, 2019. Father Johnathan Janise will be Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery. Jimmy, a resident of Andrew, was the son of the late Philogene Landry and the former Edress McEvers. A graduate of Indian Bayou, he then served as an Army medic in the Korean War. After the war, Jimmy attended LSU where he met his lovely wife, Elaine. In 1955, he was a graduate of the 1st class of the Baton Rouge Police Academy. Through the course of his career, Jimmy attended LSU Law Enforcement Institute and the FBI Academy. Chief of Detectives, J.J. Landry of BRPD retired after 30 years of service. He enjoyed family gatherings, cooking for family, friends & fund-raisers, playing cards & dominoes, and fishing. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Elaine Landry. The loving father of seven children, Diana married to Bill Little; Deidra married to the late Sam Perkins; the late Philo Gene Landry and surviving wife, Leslie; Robert Anthony Landry married to Elaine; Edress Landry; Terry married to Alan Self; Daphne married to Kenneth LeMaire. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Our Lady of Perpetual Help on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM. A Rosary will be recited prior to beginning Mass at 11:00 AM. Pallbearers will be Marshall Woodard, Jr; Tyler Bonin; Christopher Landry; Robert James Landry; Bruce LeMaire; and Gene Landry. Honorary Pallbearers will be Robert Anthony Landry, Jon Weems, Todd Landry, Aaron Landry, Cody Mitzimberg, Nicholas Self, Donovan Self, and Matthew LeMaire.

