A Celebration of Life with Holy Eucharist will be celebrated Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for John Joseph Mrak, 82, who passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia. Visitation will be observed on Saturday, August 1st from 8:00 am until the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at a later date in Fountain Memorial Cemetery. The Reverend Michael J. Bordelon of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Lafayette will officiate. John was born April 22, 1938 in Detroit, MI, where he was raised until 1956. He moved to Louisiana and remained a resident of Acadiana. A proud veteran, John served as an Airman 3rd Class in the United States Air Force. He was the owner of an employment professionals international agency. John was a member of St. Barnabas Episcopal in Lafayette. John was long-time member of the Chamber of Commerce in Lafayette. He and Elaine loved to travel and shared fond moments together. Most of all, John loved to spend time with his family and friends. John is survived by his wife, Elaine Ardeneaux Mrak of Broussard; two sons, John Joseph Mrak and his wife, Kateri and James Alvin Mrak, all of Iota; four grandchildren, Cody Mrak, Lauren Mrak LaCombe and her husband, Seth and Christopher Mrak and Joshua Purcell and one great-granddaughter, Madeline Grace Mrak. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Josephine Younkovich Mrak. The family wishes to thank Dr. Amy Schunemeyer and her staff and the doctors and nurses at Iberia Medical Center for the compassionate care given to John and his family. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., (337) 981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.

