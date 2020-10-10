Beloved husband, father, and grandfather, John Joseph Pawlowski Jr., lovingly referred to as "Bumpy" took his final breath in this world on the evening of Saturday, October 3, 2020. He died at home surrounded with love by his wife of 55 years Carolyn Pawlowski, his two daughters Aimee Pawlowski and Stephanie Pawlowski and his two granddaughters Isabella Hailey and Sophie Hailey as he took his final breath. John was born in the Bronx, New York November 15, 1943 to John J. Pawlowski Sr. and Gertrude Francis Mee. He moved to Lafayette, Louisiana with his sweetheart in 1965 and embraced the Cajun way of life but he remained a loyal lifelong New York Giants fan. He was a dedicated employee of Republic National Distributing Company for 53 years. He has been described as a man with a heart of gold and the epitome of a true gentleman who always put his family first. He loved his wife, daughters and granddaughters more than life. His granddaughters were the absolute joys of his life and he dedicated himself to spending as much time as possible with them which often included Saturday soccer games followed by swimming at Reds and long weekend bike rides. He was an incredibly special man that can never be replaced, and his absence has left a hole in our hearts. When his granddaughter asked him last month what was on his bucket list, he said, my family, that is all I ever wanted. After many months of declining health, we are comforted by the hope that his mind is once again free, and he is no longer in pain. He told us that if we ever needed him, just to look up at the moon and he would be there watching over us. John was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Olivier, brother Kenneth J. Pawlowski, brother-in-law Donald G. Olivier, sisters-in-law Betty O. Leblanc, Joyce O. Moulis and Mildred O. Despain. He is survived by his wife Carolyn Pawlowski, his two daughters Aimee Pawlowski and Stephanie Pawlowski, his two granddaughters Isabella Hailey and Sophie Hailey, his loyal dog Marley, niece Melanie O. Mason and her husband Charles, Margaret O. Storment and her husband John and nephews Donald G. Olivier Jr. and his wife Hilary and Christopher W. Olivier. We would like to thank Heart of Hospice for helping us through this journey especially Becca, Laykin, Gabby, Rena and Amber. We would also like to thank his cardiologist Dr. David Daly and his Nurse Practitioner Mallory for their support. Memorial services for John Pawlowski Jr. will be announced at a later date. Share your condolences, words of comfort or send memorial gifts to the family of John Pawlowski by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com.
Mr. Pawlowski and his family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory, (337) 330-8006.