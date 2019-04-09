Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Joseph Richard. View Sign

Funeral services for John Joseph Richard will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019, in the First Baptist Church of Krotz Springs. Burial will follow in the First Baptist Church Cemetery in Krotz Springs, LA. Rev. Benji Richard will officiate the services. John, age 16, was a resident of Port Barre and passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Port Barre. John was a fun-loving person who lived life to the fullest. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Most of his time was spent being outdoors around the bonfires, swimming in the bayou, kayaking, mudding, frogging, riding dirt bikes, hunting, and shooting guns. He played video games especially Fortnite with his cousins and friends and singing karaoke. John had a loving personality and was a very giving person who will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his mother, April Martin of Port Barre; brother, Michael Richard III of Port Barre; great grandfather, Herbert Martin of Palmetto; aunt and godmother, Annie Claire Soileau and husband, Cody Soileau who was also his godfather of Port Barre; godfather, Roger Taylor and wife, Bambi of Port Barre; uncle, David Paul Martin and wife, Jennifer of Lafayette; cousins, Tori Hayes, Tristen Hayes, William Nelson, Olivia Nelson, Charles "Chas" Taylor, and Caleb Taylor; best friends: Corey Hunley, Chance Hunley, Braxton Soileau, Clayton Soileau, Tristan Hayes, and Brandon Soileau, all of Port Barre; father, Michael Richard, Jr. of Eagan, LA; paternal grandparents, Michael Roy Richard, Sr. and Judy Daigle Richard of Morse, LA; his aunt, Rena Richard Bertrand and husband, Mark, of Morse, LA and his uncle, Shane Foster of Kaplan, LA. He is also survived by a host of cousins, friends and family. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Glenn Paul Martin; great-grandmother, Emily Johnson Martin; uncle, Walter Dugas; great-uncle, Leroy Martin; great-great-uncle, Pierre Martin and his aunt and godmother, Kitzie Richard Foster. Visitation will be held in the Lafond Ardoin Funeral Home in Krotz Springs on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. On Thursday, visitation will continue from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Corey Hunley, Cody Soileau, Michael Richard III, Tristan Hayes, Brittany Coates and Bailey Castille. Honorary pallbearers will be Les Hunley, Brandon Soileau, and Chad Fontenot. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at Funeral services for John Joseph Richard will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019, in the First Baptist Church of Krotz Springs. Burial will follow in the First Baptist Church Cemetery in Krotz Springs, LA. Rev. Benji Richard will officiate the services. John, age 16, was a resident of Port Barre and passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Port Barre. John was a fun-loving person who lived life to the fullest. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Most of his time was spent being outdoors around the bonfires, swimming in the bayou, kayaking, mudding, frogging, riding dirt bikes, hunting, and shooting guns. He played video games especially Fortnite with his cousins and friends and singing karaoke. John had a loving personality and was a very giving person who will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his mother, April Martin of Port Barre; brother, Michael Richard III of Port Barre; great grandfather, Herbert Martin of Palmetto; aunt and godmother, Annie Claire Soileau and husband, Cody Soileau who was also his godfather of Port Barre; godfather, Roger Taylor and wife, Bambi of Port Barre; uncle, David Paul Martin and wife, Jennifer of Lafayette; cousins, Tori Hayes, Tristen Hayes, William Nelson, Olivia Nelson, Charles "Chas" Taylor, and Caleb Taylor; best friends: Corey Hunley, Chance Hunley, Braxton Soileau, Clayton Soileau, Tristan Hayes, and Brandon Soileau, all of Port Barre; father, Michael Richard, Jr. of Eagan, LA; paternal grandparents, Michael Roy Richard, Sr. and Judy Daigle Richard of Morse, LA; his aunt, Rena Richard Bertrand and husband, Mark, of Morse, LA and his uncle, Shane Foster of Kaplan, LA. He is also survived by a host of cousins, friends and family. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Glenn Paul Martin; great-grandmother, Emily Johnson Martin; uncle, Walter Dugas; great-uncle, Leroy Martin; great-great-uncle, Pierre Martin and his aunt and godmother, Kitzie Richard Foster. Visitation will be held in the Lafond Ardoin Funeral Home in Krotz Springs on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. On Thursday, visitation will continue from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Corey Hunley, Cody Soileau, Michael Richard III, Tristan Hayes, Brittany Coates and Bailey Castille. Honorary pallbearers will be Les Hunley, Brandon Soileau, and Chad Fontenot. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Krotz Springs, 239 8th Street, Krotz Springs, LA 70750 (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Funeral Home Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home

2845 S Union Street

Opelousas , LA 70570

(337) 942-2638 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close