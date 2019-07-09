Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John L. Murrell. View Sign Service Information Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley 301 N. Ave. F Crowley , LA 70526 (337)-783-3313 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, July 11, 2019 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for John L. Murrell, 65, who passed away July 9, 2019 at Ochsner's Health Hospital in New Orleans. Fr. Mikel Polson pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Wednesday from 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm and Thursday from 8:00 am to 1:30 pm at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm Wednesday. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Shirley B. Murrell of Crowley; two daughters, Charity Murrell of Crowley, and Cheree Murrell of Lafayette; one granddaughter, Evi Marie Vallot of Lafayette; four sisters, Roberta Schmaltz and her husband Bill of Crowley, Marlene Prather and her husband Edwin of Maxie, Bernadette Moeller and her husband Karl of Crowley, and Mary Abshire and her husband Jackie of San Antonio, TX; and three brothers, Darold Murrell, Jr. and his wife Donna of New Orleans, David Murrell of Crowley, Jeffrey Murrell, Sr. and his wife Deborah of Egan. John is preceded in death by his parents, Darold and Juanita Robichaux Murrell, Sr.; one sister, Cindy Benoit; sister-in-law, Kathy Murrell; maternal grandparents, Wiltz and Adonia Robichaux; and paternal grandparents, Dave and Gertrude Murrell. Pallbearers will be Darold Murrell, Jr., David Murrell, Jeffrey Murrell, Sr., Jason Schmaltz, Adam Murrell, and Garrett Broussard; and honorary pallbearer will be Don Kibodeaux.

