Funeral services will be held Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. in Melancon Funeral Home in Arnaudville for John Mark Broussard, age 54, who left his loving family behind to join the Lord on October 11, 2020. Interment will be in St. Francis Regis Cemetery in Arnaudville. Brother Manecke of Christ Gospel Church in Lafayette will officiate at the services. Mr. Broussard was a native of New Orleans and a resident of Arnaudville for most of his life. Although he was a Louisianian at heart, he also lived in Tennessee, North Carolina, and Indiana. Thus, he was a city man, a mountain man, and a bayou man. He was a painter, a builder, an electrician, and if he did not know how to do it, he would learn. A real "John" of all trades. He was a little known chef, and could turn even a piece of stale bread into a gourmet meal. He was a smile on a rainy day. Always there to push you and your buttons whether you needed it or not. Never short on advice or kind words, even for a stranger. He could talk with you for hours on the phone and never be the first to say goodbye. Always a sharp dressed man. With a jaunty hat and a snazzy shirt for each day of the week. Quite the lady's man, as a boy, he was mothered by not only his Mom, Maxine, but also his Aunt Jerry, and his sister Pamela. He loved to listen to Pam sing and would often call her just to hear her croon a sweet tune. He was her rock, and she will forever miss him. He always talked about his grandmothers, Marie Broussard and Cordie Frase. He derived his kind heart from his father, Stanley. He loved to tease and argue with his older brother James. They loved each other dearly. He was passionate about God, love, his family, and his dogs – Sparky and Junior. He endeavored to be there for his friends and family whenever he could. He once drove eight hours to fix his daughter's car out of State. He passed on his artistic abilities to his son, with whom he would stay up into the wee hours of the night playing games on Play Station. Oodabaga!! He was proud of his Cherokee heritage, and made many Native American inspired pieces of jewelry. His Cherokee name was, Onacona, or "White Owl." He loved to tell others about God and often invited friends and family to attend Church with him. He was a prayer warrior, a confidant, a father, a brother, and a friend. He will be greatly missed. Survivors include one son, John Clint Broussard of Florida; one daughter, Alicia B. Poe and her husband, Dale, of Colfax; two grand children, Venice and Gracie Stelly; one brother, James Broussard of Colfax; and one sister, Pamela Deadwyler of Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Stanley Broussard and the former Maxine Frase; and one brother, Joseph Broussard. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10 am until 6 pm. Saturday and will continue from 9:30 am until service time on Sunday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
