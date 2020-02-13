A Celebration of Life Gathering for John M. Latta, 56, will be Saturday February 15, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at David Funeral Home of Lafayette. John, born in Boise, ID and resident of Broussard, passed away Wednesday February 12, 2020. He graduated from Comeaux High School in 1981 and kept in touch with many of his classmates. He loved fishing, music and fast cars. He had a huge and caring heart and never met a stranger. His greatest joy was his children. He is survived by his father Merton Latta of Broussard, his mother Dona G. Latta of Broussard, his son Jacob John Latta of Lafayette, his daughter Jamie Latta Rutherford and husband Dustean of Youngsville, his companion Karen Hebert of Broussard, and a brother Michael Latta and wife Jo of McKinney, TX. Condolences maybe shared with the family at www.davidfuneralhome.com. David Funeral Home of Lafayette is in charge of arrangements. 316 Youngsville Hwy. Lafayette, LA 70508 (337) 837-9887.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020