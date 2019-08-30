Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Milton Egle Sr.. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 600 E Farrel Rd Lafayette , LA 70508 (337)-984-2811 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Pius X Catholic Church Rosary 10:00 AM St. Pius X Catholic Church Memorial Mass 11:00 AM St. Pius X Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM in St. Pius X Catholic Church for Mr. John Milton Egle Sr. The family requests that visitation be observed in St. Pius X Catholic Church on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of service. A Rosary will be prayed by his sister, Charlotte Heston Seeger, on Saturday at 10:00 AM with a Eulogy to follow. Inurnment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park. Reverend Ben Pitre, Parochial Vicar of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Lafayette, will officiate the memorial Mass. Lectors will be Richard "Dick" Egle and Jan Harrison. Giftbearers will be Cameron Ward and Caroline Ward. Eulogists will be Jack Egle and Ryan Egle and his wife Mrs. Beverly Hebert Egle. Mrs. Jodi Bollich will be the musician for the Memorial Mass Celebration. Mr. John passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 9:05 PM at Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center. John was very well known in the Oil and Gas Industry for his hard work ethics and his honesty. Through the years of his career, John was the owner and operator of numerous companies in the oil and gas service industry. He was a very successful entrepreneur that was respected by his peers and business colleagues. As a child growing up in Golden Meadow, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. As he grew older, John lived life on the edge. One of his greatest adventures was traveling Germany on a motorcycle and skiing the Swiss Alps, but his adventures didn't end there. He also enjoyed his fast cars and cigarette boats, as they fed his fearless lifestyle with adrenaline. John had a sensitive side as well. Every year he looked forward to a family vacation and he cherished his memories of bringing his children skiing. His greatest passion was spending time with his grandchildren, which he spoiled rotten. John also had a special affection for his dogs, Raye and Neus, which he ran every afternoon alongside his golf cart. Although John only lived 64 years, most would agree that he certainly lived life to the fullest. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him and memories of him will be remembered for a lifetime. Survivors include his beloved wife of twelve years, Beverly Hebert Egle; his daughters, Michelle Egle, and Lauren Egle; his stepdaughter, Ashley Knezek; one stepson, Christopher Primeaux; his grandchildren, Cameron and Caroline Ward and Reign Primeaux; two sisters, Charlotte Heston Seeger and her husband, Fred and Jan Harrison; and two brothers, Richard "Dick" Egle and his wife, Jolyn and Don Egle and his wife, Cheryl. He was preceded in death by his son, John Milton Egle Jr.; his daughter, Aimee Lynn Egle; and his parents, Jack Alfred Egle and Marion Weldon Egle; Honorary Pallbearer will be Don Egle. Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.