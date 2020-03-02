Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Rapheal Stevens. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church (410 N. Michaud St., Carencro, LA 70520) for John Rapheal Stevens, age 75, who passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette. Interment will be in Our Lady of the Assumption Cemetery in Carencro. The Rev. Msgr. Ronald Broussard, pastor of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mr. Stevens was a native of Plaisance where he graduated from Plaisance High School and was actively involved in football, basketball and track. He later attended T.H. Harris, where he studied to be an autobody mechanic. Upon completing school, he was employed as a truck driver for SYSCO and was also a bus driver for the Lafayette Parish School Board. An avid sportsman, Mr. Stevens served on the Parks and Recreation Board at CAYSI where he also coached baseball and softball. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Carencro. A veteran of the military, Mr. Stevens proudly served his county in the United States Army. He enjoyed hunting and horses. Survivors include two sons, John Stevens, Jr. and his wife, Angela, of Lafayette and Derrick Stevens, Sr. and his wife, Suntosha, of San Antonio, TX; one daughter, Crystal Stevens Feast and her husband, Jessie, of Tampa, FL; twelve grandchildren, Kelly Stevens, Byron Steven, Jr., Dylan Arceneaux, Jada Arceneaux, Camryn Feast, Jessie Feast, Jr., Logan Stevens, Landon Stevens, Leighton Stevens, Lexington Stevens, Derrick Stevens, Jr. and Kendrick Casby; his Godmother and mother-in-law, Lela Gordon Mouton. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Mouton Stevens; one son, Byron Stevens, Sr.; his parents, Willie Stevens and the former Lucille Batiste; his father-in-law, Whitney Mouton, Sr.; and one sister, Lou Ethel Shields. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church from 7:00 a.m. Thursday until service time on Thursday at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Carencro, (337) 896-6366, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 2 to Mar. 5, 2020

