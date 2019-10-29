Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Ray Robin. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Carencro for John Ray Robin, age 90, who passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at his residence in Carencro. Interment will be in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery. The Rev. Gary Schexnayder will officiate at the services. Readers will be Kristan Alleman and Jamille R. Menard. Giftbearers will be his great granddaughters. Musical selections will be provided by Charlotte Jagneaux, accompanied by Phyllis Simar on the organ. Mr. Robin was a native of Duson and a resident of Carencro. He was a 1947 graduate of Scott High School. Ray was previously employed by Gulf States Utilities Company for thirty eight years. He was a parishioner of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Carencro and Sts. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church in Scott where he was an Usher at both. Having been a veteran of the military, he served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was an active advocate of the 4H Club, a member of the 9822 in Judice and a member of the Scott Lions Club for fifty one years. Survivors include his loving wife of sixty five years, the former Evely Benoit, of Carencro; two sons, John Timothy Robin of Carencro and Joey Jude Robin and his wife, Francine, of Duson; one daughter, Pamela Ann Alleman of Carencro; six grandchildren, Brandt Robin and his wife, Jamie, Jamille R. Menard and her husband, Brent, Emily Robin and her husband, Ben, Timmy Robin and his wife, Rebecca, Kristan Alleman and Jay "Bubba" Alleman and his wife, Mischelle; thirteen great grandchildren; one brother, John Harry Robin and his wife, Betty, of Lafayette; and two sisters, Lorena Stutes of Lake Charles and Clara Mae Domingue of Lafayette. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Robin and the former, Claudia Romero; four brothers, Wilson Robin, Dudley Robin, Bennett Robin and Claude Robin; six sisters, Aline Martin, Florence Arceneaux, Beauta Broussard, Hazel Trahan, Bernice Patin and Daisy Cormier; and one son-in-law, Jay C. Alleman. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Wednesday and will continue from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Thursday. Pallbearers will be John Timothy Robin, Joey Jude Robin, Brandt Robin, Timmy Robin, Jay Alleman, II and Brent Menard. Honorary pallbearers will be Gavin Lorraine, Cameron Robin, Jacque Menard, Aaron Groverman, Isaac Groverman, Ben Groverman, John Harry Robin and Wade Robin. Memorial contributions may be made in the name of Mr. Ray Robin to the Louisiana Lions Camp 292 L. A heartfelt appreciation extended by the Robin family to Ray's nurse, Heidi Cain and Hope Hospice. The family would also like to extend a special thanks to family and friends who offered support and care to our family during this difficult time. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019

