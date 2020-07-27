1/1
Dr. John Rellus "Doc" Hebert
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Dr. John "Doc" Rellus Hebert Sr., 82, on Wednesday, July 29, at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Barry Crochet officiating. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM, and resume on Wednesday at 9:00 AM until the time of service. A Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home on Tuesday evening at 7:00 PM. A native of Kaplan and resident of Loreauville, "Doc" as he was affectionately known, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Iberia Medical Center. Dr. Hebert was a graduate of Loyola University in New Orleans where he received his Doctorate of Dental Surgery (DDS) Degree. He practiced in Loreauville for over 54 years before his retirement. He was a devout catholic and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Dr. Hebert loved and cared for many animals on his farm, "Five Acre Farm". "Doc" loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He was a genuine and caring man and will be missed by many. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Lydie Prados Hebert of Loreauville, children, Donna Breaux Berard and husband Steven of Loreauville, Perry J. Judice II and wife Bridget of Loreauville, Dr. John Rellus Hebert II of Shreveport; grandchildren, Barrett Berard and wife Irene of Prairieville, Ryan Berard of Loreauville, P.J. Judice III and wife Kara of Loreauville, Blaise Judice Landry and husband Nevin of Loreauville, Taylor Judice of Broussard, Sloane Judice of Broussard, John "Jack" Hebert of Shreveport, Ava Hebert of Shreveport; great grandchildren, Alivia Earlene Judice, Laigyn Lydie Landry; and 3 nephews, Ted, Phil, and Shelley Delahoussaye. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Lucille Landry Hebert; and one sister, Audrie Hebert Delahoussaye. Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Perry Judice II, Steven Berard, P.J. Judice, Barrett Berard, Ryan Berard and Nevin Landry. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Dr. Hebert's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of Loreauville, 116 S. Main St. 337-229-8338 is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
