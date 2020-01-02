Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Rodney "Rock" Cormier. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 (337)-369-6336 Send Flowers Obituary

Mass of Christian Burial for John Rodney "Rock" Cormier, age 79, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church in New Iberia with Msgr. Robert Romero as Celebrant. Entombment will follow in the Nativity of Our Lady Mausoleum. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 1:40 p.m. at David Funeral Home of New Iberia. Recitation of the Rosary will be prayed by the Nativity of Our Lady Rosary Group on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. John Rodney Cormier passed away on December 31, 2019. He was born on June 22, 1940 and lived a life focused on family. He was born to a large family and had seven siblings who brought him much joy; however, his roles as husband, father, and most especially grandfather were his most treasured titles in life. It was not unusual for Rodney to play his guitar and sing for his family, he enjoyed bringing a smile to their faces through music and cooking. He loved telling his grandbabies stories of his childhood and bringing them back to a simpler time. Rodney cherished the time he spent working in his shop and tending to his yard; riding on his tractor was always one of his favorite hobbies. After long days working in the yard, Rock would treat himself to a sweet snack and an afternoon nap. Rodney was truly a family man and spent his life caring for his wife as well as teaching his daughter and grand-daughters life lessons of hard work and honesty. In addition to spending time with family, he shared his talents of cooking and music with local community and church. He was an active member of Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church and was often at the church hall helping to organize various events and volunteering for the annual church bazaar. Rodney was also a Knight of Columbus, Usher, Youth Group Leader and Altar server leader. He will be missed by his family and community and he will be remembered as a man that put others needs above his own. His smile will be forever in our hearts. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marietta Vaughn Cormier of St. Martinville; daughter, Mandy Cormier of St. Martinville; two grandchildren, Paige Weaver and fiancée Justin Mire of New Iberia and Desi Cormier of St. Martinville; great grandchildren, Aavyn Mire and Layth Mire; sisters, Agnes Lasseigne of Lafayette, Betty Landry and husband John "J.C." of St. Martinville, Loula Romero and husband Raymond of Coteau, Debbie Brasseaux and husband Mike of Lafayette; brothers, Richard Cormier and wife Audrey of Lafayette and Eddie Cormier and wife Becky of Parks; sister-in-law, Rose T. Cormier of Breaux Bridge. He was preceded in death by his parents, Felicien Cormier and Julie Champagne Cormier; brother-in-law, Derrill Lasseigne; sisters, Thelma Cormier and Theresa Cormier; brother, Calvin "Cal" Cormier. 