John "Spike" Scofield, who was a local attorney, died on September 29, 2020 surrounded by his family at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital. He was 85 years old. His smile and quick wit will be sorely missed. Spike was born in Baltimore, Maryland and moved to Maplewood (Sulphur), Louisiana in 1946. After graduating from Sulphur High School in 1953, he attended Tulane University on both football and scholastic scholarships. He graduated from Tulane undergraduate school in 1957 and graduated from Tulane Law School in 1959. He then began practicing law in Lake Charles with the firm which is now known as Scofield, Gerard, Pohorelsky, Gallaugher & Landry. He practiced for over 55 years at the time of his retirement. Spike was a titan among lawyers. He was respected by his peers, federal and state district court and appellate judges, and his adversaries. When his sons walked into courtrooms throughout the state, judges often fondly asked, "You're Spike's son?" Spike was the lead counsel on many landmark decisions in state and federal courts and zealously represented his clients in a tough, but professional manner. Spike felt fortunate to be able to represent many of the leading citizens and families of Southwest Louisiana. Spike liked to tell the story that although he and his four sons all went to Sulphur High, Spike was instrumental in the naming of Alfred M. Barbe High School. Judge Barbe, then retired, was Spike's first "big" client, and a very influential mentor. Spike, following Judge Barbe's example, helped mentor and train many other outstanding lawyers who are still with the firm, or who are practicing elsewhere in Lake Charles and throughout the state. It was his honor and privilege to be appointed to the Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeals and work with the fine judges on that court, including Chief Judge Gene Thibodeaux. When Judge Saunders of Ville Platte, a former college shortstop, found out Spike also loved baseball, Judge Saunders, at that point confined to a wheelchair, convinced Spike to play pitch and catch in the Third Circuit Court's parking lot. Before leaving the bench, Spike had to begrudgingly admit that Judge Saunders had a better arm. Spike earned many honors as a lawyer. Some of the many honors included being named as the Outstanding Young Lawyer of Louisiana, receiving the Curtis R. Boisfontane Trial Advocacy Award from the Louisiana State Bar Association and the Louisiana Bar Foundation, and receiving the Louisiana Bar Foundation's Distinguished Attorney Award for the State of Louisiana. From its beginning, he was listed as one of the best lawyers in America in two categories, personal injury defense litigation and commercial litigation, in the publication, "The Best Lawyers in America." Spike's love of the law inspired three of his sons and two of his grandchildren to become lawyers. But most importantly, Spike's family was his foremost love. Spike loved to travel with Pat, and they enjoyed their trips to many countries and exotic places on all seven continents. Spike remarked that Antarctica was cold. Spike treated his entire family to a trip to the French Alps. They stayed in an ancient castle, and he sang his favorite song, "It's a Wonderful World" from the balcony overlooking the valley and mountains. He looked forward to cooking filet mignon, trout almondine and other great meals and opening a few bottles of good wine, when his sons, daughters and grandchildren came to visit. He enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play sports and treating them to the great restaurants in Lake Charles and New Orleans. He was an avid tennis player, but was always "too young" to play golf. He is survived by his wonderful wife, Pat Scofield; his four sons, George Scofield and his wife, Cynthia, Jeff Scofield and his wife, Bobbie, Scott Scofield and his wife, Eileen, and Bryan Scofield and his wife, Kelly; his two daughters, Amy Abshire and Laurie Sole and her husband, Cary, as well as 17 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Spike is also survived by his first wife, Diane Denison of Sulphur. Spike was preceded in death by his father and mother, Burr and Merle Scofield, and brother William Tyndale Scofield. The in-person memorial service will begin at 1pm on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at J. E. Hixson Funeral Home at 3001 Ryan Street, Lake Charles, Louisiana 70601. Visitation will be from 11 am until the start of the service. The Reverend John Robert Black will officiate. For those unable to attend, the service will be available on the J.E. Hixson Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Luke-Simpson Methodist Church at 1500 Country Club Rd. Lake Charles, LA 70605 to help repair damages caused by Hurricane Laura. The family would also like to thank the doctors and staff at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for taking such great care of Spike during his final days. Thank you to Dr. Luther Sintim, Dr. Gary Kohler, Dr. Ben Thompson, Dr. Sidencio Davalos, and nurses Michelle and Dionne, with a special thanks to Shriya, Lauren, and Katie. Words of comfort may be shared with the Scofield family at www.hixsonfuneralhomes.com.